Emmys 2022: Where to watch the big winners
Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her acceptance speech, Jennifer Coolidge danced hers, and somewhere in there, a bunch of gongs were handed out.
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are over – here’s where you can watch the night’s big winners.
The White Lotus
With five awards – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and writing (Mike White), directing (White again), supporting actress (Coolidge) and actor (Murray Bartlett) in that category – satirical comedy-drama The White Lotus was the brightest bloom of the evening.
A second season of the anthology series is due to launch in the US next month.
Where to watch: Neon
Ted Lasso
The warm-hearted comedy series about a relentlessly optimistic US college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team came in second with four wins: Outstanding Comedy Series and the comedy gongs for directing (MJ Delaney), lead actor (Jason Sudeikis) and supporting actor (Brett Goldstein). That’s drop from its first season, which took seven, but still an impressive haul in this particularly patch year.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Succession
The ongoing saga of the conniving, backstabbing, morbidly watchable Roy family won the night’s most prestigous award, Outstanding Drama Series, as well as drama writing (Jesse Armstrong) and supporting actor (Matthew McFadyen, beating two of his own co-stars) – a disappointing record for the night’s most nominated show but please, if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t let that put you off.
Where to watch: Neon
Squid Game
Arguably the biggest break-out hit of 2021, intense, gritty, graphically violent Korean drama Squid Game won two historic awards, with Lee Jung-jae (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series) and Hwang Dong-hyuk (Outstanding Director in a Drama Series) both becoming the first South Koreans to win their respective categories, and in the former case the first Asian actor.
Where to watch: Netflix
Abbott Elementary
You may well not have heard of it before today’s ceremony, but when Sheryl Lee Ralph stood up to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy and broke into song, she made sure you’d be seeing the words “Abbott Elementary” in the headlines for days to come; the mockumentary set in an under-funded primary school also won the comedy writing prize for creator Quinta Brunson.
Where to watch: Disney+