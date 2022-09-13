Emmys 2022: Where to watch the big winners

The actress belted our a rousing song of affirmation when accepting her award.

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her acceptance speech, Jennifer Coolidge danced hers, and somewhere in there, a bunch of gongs were handed out.

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are over – here’s where you can watch the night’s big winners.

When she started getting played off, White Lotus actress danced to Hit the Road, Jack – much to the audience's delight.

The White Lotus

With five awards – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and writing (Mike White), directing (White again), supporting actress (Coolidge) and actor (Murray Bartlett) in that category – satirical comedy-drama The White Lotus was the brightest bloom of the evening.

A second season of the anthology series is due to launch in the US next month.

Where to watch: Neon

APPLE TV Jason Sudeikis was among the winners of Ted Lasso’s four Emmys.

Ted Lasso

The warm-hearted comedy series about a relentlessly optimistic US college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team came in second with four wins: Outstanding Comedy Series and the comedy gongs for directing (MJ Delaney), lead actor (Jason Sudeikis) and supporting actor (Brett Goldstein). That’s drop from its first season, which took seven, but still an impressive haul in this particularly patch year.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Supplied/Stuff Matthew McFadyen won a supporting acting Emmy for his series-stealing turn as Tom Wambsgans in Succession.

Succession

The ongoing saga of the conniving, backstabbing, morbidly watchable Roy family won the night’s most prestigous award, Outstanding Drama Series, as well as drama writing (Jesse Armstrong) and supporting actor (Matthew McFadyen, beating two of his own co-stars) – a disappointing record for the night’s most nominated show but please, if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t let that put you off.

Where to watch: Neon

Noh Juhan / Netflix Lee Jung-jae, right, is the first Asian actor to win an Emmy for a lead performance in a drama.

Squid Game

Arguably the biggest break-out hit of 2021, intense, gritty, graphically violent Korean drama Squid Game won two historic awards, with Lee Jung-jae (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series) and Hwang Dong-hyuk (Outstanding Director in a Drama Series) both becoming the first South Koreans to win their respective categories, and in the former case the first Asian actor.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mark Terrill Sheryl Lee Ralph made sure if you hadn’t already heard of Abbott Elementary, you have now.

Abbott Elementary

You may well not have heard of it before today’s ceremony, but when Sheryl Lee Ralph stood up to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy and broke into song, she made sure you’d be seeing the words “Abbott Elementary” in the headlines for days to come; the mockumentary set in an under-funded primary school also won the comedy writing prize for creator Quinta Brunson.

Where to watch: Disney+