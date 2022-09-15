Mission Impossible is ageing like a pretty good bottle of wine

Graeme Tuckett is a contributor for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: No one is going to argue that series and franchises of movies get better as they go on. I'll happily tell anyone that Infinity War and Endgame are as good as the Marvel movies ever got - or probably ever will. But the journey there was a roller coaster. For every Captain America: The Winter Soldier, there was a Thor: Dark World or an Iron Man 2.

And while I'll always be a fan of John Wick and the next instalment is one of the films I'm already looking forward to next year. (It opens on March 23rd. I didn't even have to look that up.) I'll never try to tell you that the series has ever produced a better film than the original. In fact, John Wick has been coasting on the first film's goodwill for eight long years now and even I'm beginning to lose hope for it.

And, y'know, let's not talk about Star Wars. I don't mind the sequel trilogy at all and Rogue One is a terrific film, but it's also obvious that nothing is ever going to equal The Empire Strikes Back or A New Hope.

But, once in a while, a series turns up that seems to learn from the past movies and build on the mythology to actually get stronger with age. And no, LOTR fans, I'm not talking to you. I'm talking about the Mission Impossible movies. All six of which are just sitting on Netflix at the moment, waiting to be enjoyed all over again.

It's been 25 years since Tom Cruise donned the first of an improbable number of latex masks and told the world that he was Ethan Hunt. In that time, Cruise has been blown up and dropped off tall buildings, careened helicopters down cliff faces, beaten up or seduced pretty much an entire generation of Hollywood actors and made more bank than almost any series out there. These films average over $600 million at the box office - and there hasn't been a real flop in the franchise yet.

Out of the six films, I'd probably pick Rogue Nation and Fallout as my joint-favourites, with the original 1996 edition in second place. While films Two and Three mostly ditched the idea of Ethan Hunt being a part of a team, Rogue and Fallout found real stuff for Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg - plus Jeremy Renner and Rebecca Ferguson, to do. The team were all functioning parts of the story and that seemed like the secret sauce that separated Mission Impossible from the pack.

Rogue and Fallout are indisputably two of the greatest action movies ever made - and with the two-part Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning due to debut next year, I reckon we'll soon be saying that Mission Impossible yielded at least three immortal classics.

Right at the back of the pack, in last place, I'd say John Woo's MI2 is the worst by a mile. It's a film that doesn't understand or hasn't yet discovered the magic of the character and tries to be 'just an action movie'.

It's Woo, so the best sequences are insanely good, but it's not really a Mission Impossible film. And I still prefer MI3 to Ghost Protocol, but only because the late and amazing Philip Seymour Hoffman's Owen Davian was the best villain this series ever had, bar none.

But the truth is, all six films are big fun and watching them back to back is a fine way to waste a wet weekend on the couch. You have my personal guarantee.