The Little Mermaid: Parents are sharing heartwarming videos of their black daughters reacting to Halle Bailey as Ariel

Videos of Black girls reacting to new The Little Mermaid teaser trailer are going viral.

Disney shared a first-look trailer for their live-action remake of The Little Mermaid over the weekend, with Halle Bailey starring as the iconic Ariel.

Since the announcement of Bailey’s casting in 2019, racist backlash has surrounded the film as social media users voiced their anger over Bailey, an African-American woman, playing Ariel, who was portrayed with fair skin in the original animated film.

Walt Disney Studios/Getty Images Still from The Little Mermaid teaser trailer.

In a perfect reply to all the resistance, parents of black daughters have shared their children’s reactions to seeing Bailey’s Ariel, inducing joy in viewers and prompting conversations about why representation is important.

TikTok user Dari Hughes shared a video of her young daughters Riley and McKenzie watching the trailer for the first time in awe.

William Flemming, Riley and McKenzie’s father, told Today he and the children’s mother had “tears” in their eyes over the reaction.

“There’s no question our kids were looking at the TV and thinking, ‘She looks like me.’,” Flemming said.

@Candikane_ also posted a reaction video on TikTok, where her daughter Sienna could be heard saying “that’s the real her?” in joyous shock.

Another TikTok user, @preciousavery, also filmed and shared her 3-year-old daughter Emery’s amazement at seeing Ariel.

“Brown Ariel is cute,” Emery can be heard saying

The comment sections were flooded with support for Emery and happiness for the little girl being able to see a version of herself on screen.

“This is why representation is important. This is absolutely beautiful,” one commentator wrote.

”I am so happy that our babies get to experience something we didn’t. What a magical feeling!” Another user wrote.

Bailey herself also commentated on the video, writing “oh my goodness my heart.”

The 22-year-old actress and singer later took to Twitter to share her love for all the videos.

“People have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and I'm in truly in awe,” Bailey said.

“This means the world to me.”

The Little Mermaid remake will be available in New Zealand cinemas next year on May 25.