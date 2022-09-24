Head Noise: Compelling podcast looks at potential long-term damage of contact sport

The Head Noise podcast deftly combines expert voices with those on the frontline.

Head Noise

Contact sports worldwide have been facing a reckoning in recent decades over long-term consequences from head injuries: it started with American football, and now other sports like rugby league are finally catching up.

This is the issue that this new investigative podcast from The Australian jumps right into.

Hosted by the former rugby league star James Graham, the series follows Graham’s journey as he discovers the truth about the long-term damage the sport has caused to his brain.

The show’s well-crafted scripting and excellent use of archival audio takes listeners back to key historical moments in time, such as one of Graham’s particularly devastating concussions he’d experienced during a game, which really effectively paints a vivid picture of the brutality that rugby stars deal with on the field.

What also makes the show so compelling is Graham’s openness and vulnerability about his situation, which is no mean feat, considering the hyper-masculine culture of rugby league.

Overall, Head Noise deftly combines expert voices, with those on the frontline, to tell a story that will be of broad interest.

Episodes are being released every Monday wherever you get your podcasts.

Getty Images Head Noise host and former rugby league star James Graham’s openness and vulnerability about his situation is what really sells this excellent series.

Cold Cases

Podcast network and true crime specialists Parcast have just released this new show, which takes a look at cases that have all spent decades sitting on the shelf, gathering dust.

Each episode explores a different cold case, some of which were eventually solved, and others that still haven’t been solved to this day.

The style of Cold Cases is very reminiscent of the hugely popular true crime series, Casefile: eerie music plays in the background, while the story is told solely in the voice of the narrator (in this case, the show is hosted by the American actor Carter Roy).

If you have any familiarity with Casefile, then you’ll know through this comparison that Cold Cases sits at the more gruesome, graphic and disturbing end of the true crime genre – “true crime porn”, as some might describe it.

It’s therefore probably more of a show for the true crime fanatics among us, whose appetites for gory details know no bounds.

New episodes of Cold Cases come out widely every Monday.

Death of an Artist

In 1985, a young, up-and-coming Cuban artist called Ana Mendieta fell to her death from her 34th floor apartment in New York City.

Mendieta was living there at the time with her husband, the famous minimalist sculptor, Carl Andre, who has always maintained that he had no involvement in his wife’s tragic death.

But the host of this new podcast from Pushkin Industries, the curator Helen Molesworth, is clearly skeptical of that narrative.

Throughout the six-part series, Molesworth speaks to a number of art world insiders – some who are more forthcoming than others – about Mendieta’s relationship with Andre, the circumstances surrounding Mendieta’s death, and how the broader power dynamics of the art industry played into the incident’s lead-up and its subsequent fallout.

Molesworth also grapples with her own complicitness in the story as a high-profile curator who followed along with what she describes as the art world’s tendency to always separate the art from the artist.

The first episode of Death of an Artist is out now and new episodes are being released weekly, but if you can’t wait, all episodes are now available ad-free on Pushkin+.