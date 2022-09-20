Queen's funeral: Australian presenters mistake new British Prime Minister Liz Truss for a 'minor royal'

Australian television presenters covering the Queen’s funeral made an awkward blunder, mistakenly labelling UK Prime Minister Liz Truss as a “minor royal”.

Channel Nine reporters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw struggled to identify the United Kingdom’s new prime minister and her husband, Hugh O'Leary, while covering the event live overnight on Monday.

As Truss and her husband arrived at Her Majesty's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and made their way from the car, Grimshaw asked: “Who’s this?”

Overton replied: "Hard to identify, maybe minor royals. I can't identify them.”

Grimshaw continued: “We can't spot everyone, unfortunately.

“They look like they could be ... local dignitaries; it’s hard to see.

“We’re looking at the backs of their heads mostly.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband, Hugh O'Leary, arrive for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

Eventually, the presenters realised their mistake and quickly corrected themselves.

"I'm just told that was Liz Truss, the new prime minister, in the distance that we could see,” Overton said.

People on social media were quick to react to the faux pas.

Truss took part in the state funeral ceremony, in which she read The Second Lesson, a New Testament reading from the Bible, John 14:1-9.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks inside Westminster Abbey during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me,” she said.

“In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”