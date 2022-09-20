‘Don’t thrash about’: Valerie Taylor on what to do if a shark attacks you

Ask Valerie Taylor about shark nets and she’ll give you an answer as direct as Sydney’s South Head Lighthouse that beams into her bedroom at night.

“They’re evil,” she says.

“There are so many beautiful marine animals caught in them. One of the saddest things I’ve ever seen was a baby dolphin who had drowned in one. It had scratches all over it from its mother trying to free it.”

Valerie and her late husband, underwater cinematographer Ron Taylor, have cut free countless manta rays, turtles, and harmless hammerhead sharks from nets all the way up the coast from Sydney to the Gold Coast.

Gazing out over a glorious stretch of Sydney Harbour from her Fairlight apartment, with a pair of binoculars to her right, and a large photo of Ron to her left, the 86-year-old has a diminutive, life-bright presence.

For Australian Museum Director Kim McKay, it seemed only natural to ask Taylor if she would be a contributor for the A$3.5 million (NZ$3.93m) exhibition – Sharks – the largest the museum has ever held.

“Valerie understands sharks more than anyone else and has already done so much to change our attitudes towards them,” McKay says.

They hope the exhibition, which features terrifyingly beautiful life-size models of sharks – including a magnificent eight-metre-long whale shark suspended from the ceiling – replaces fear with respect and curiosity.

They also hope it prompts our desire to protect sharks with marine sanctuaries like the ones Ron and Valerie had proclaimed on the Great Barrier Reef.

Sharks may be called derogatory names like submarines with teeth, or the man in the grey suit, but it’s a scientific fact, says Taylor, that only a handful out of hundreds of shark species are potentially dangerous to humans.

RHETT WYMAN/Sydney Morning Herald Valerie Taylor at home in Fairlight.

“Australia is surrounded by oceans that have a remarkable population of these pre-historic creatures,” McKay says. “The reason they have survived for so long is that they have been designed so well.”

They play a crucial role in the ecosystem and the health of our reefs and oceans. Changing the balance of the marine life at the top of the food chain can have major repercussions right down to the bottom of it.

Taylor’s trademark blonde ponytail, tied back in a red ribbon, immortalised on the cover of National Geographic has finally been cut short, but the girlish enthusiasm for all things aquatic remains.

What saddens her the most is the massive depletion of marine life she has witnessed during a lifetime under the waves.

“There used to be so many fish that Ron and I once had to wait for 20 minutes while a school of Kingfish swam past because they were casting a shadow over a Wobbegong Ron was filming.”

123rf A great white shark (file photo).

Taylor has donated her famous pink wetsuit and the full-length chain mail suit Ron devised in the 1960s as a form of protection against shark bites to the exhibition and will be giving a talk on October 5.

The museum also plans to show the National Geographic documentary, Playing With Sharks, which includes mesmerising archival footage of Valerie getting up close and personal with her underwater friends.

Valerie’s advice about what to do if you are attacked by a shark