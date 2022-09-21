Public backlash for UK TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after they are filmed 'queue-jumping' to Queen's coffin

Star presenters of UK breakfast show This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, are facing mounting public backlash after footage emerged of the pair appearing to jump the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Images of the pair reportedly queue-jumping circulated TikTok and Twitter – while tens of thousands of mourners patiently waited for 12 hours at a time to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Pool/Getty Images Presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby share a joke on the sofa with Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III.

The pair, who are reportedly paid £600,000 (NZD$1.15m) each for their popular morning show, have strongly denied the claims – saying they were in Westminster Hall for work purposes.

In a statement, they said: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

READ MORE:

* TV Guide highlights: Saturday March 26 to Friday April 1

* Ten minutes' notice to lower all flags: The Queen's funeral plans leaked online

* TV presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay after 27 years of marriage



“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.... None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen. We of course respected those rules.”

Supplied The queue-jumping row has Willougby and Schofield facing a large public backlash.

But many online fans of the show made quick comparisons to other celebrities who queued for hours with the general public - including England football legend David Beckham and the pair’s ITV colleague Susanna Reid, from news show Good Morning Britain.

The MailOnline reported Willoughby was upset ITV had not stepped in to defend its stars, and said panicking bosses at This Morning were worried Willoughby might resign over ITV's failure to act sooner.

The hashtag #thismourning was also trending on Twitter.

Alan Chapman/Getty Images Willoughby and Schofield in sunnier times, as they accept the award for Best Live Magazine at the 21st National Television Awards.

Schofield, who began his career in New Zealand hosting the music show Shazam!, came out as he was gay by posting a statement on his Instagram story in 2020.