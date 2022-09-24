Khloe Kardashian on having second child with Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal, reveals baby boy

The Kardashians have returned with the launch of a new season, with the premiere focusing largely on the emotional aftermath of Khloé Kardashian finding out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“Tristan and I are – I don’t even know if I wanna say Tristan and I – I am having another baby and obviously it’s just really private and I just don’t want this to get out right now because I want to protect, I think, my mental well-being as well as the surrogate’s and all of that,” Kardashian said in the new episode, adding that this has all been “a lot to go through all at the same time”.

As previously reported, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together (a baby boy, via surrogate) earlier this year. As Kardashian explained in the new episode, her son being born marked an opportunity to “be done with this trauma” while starting a new chapter in her life.

“Now I finally get to start the healing process,” she said. “Now I finally get to start enjoying my life, with two kids now, and figuring this out.” The baby was also revealed in the episode, as seen in the TMZ-shared clip, above.

Hulu/Screengrab Khloe Kardashian and her new baby son.

At one point in the episode, Kardashian offered viewers some clarity as to the timeline of the new baby.

“We did an embryo transfer, like, days before Thanksgiving and I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December,” Kardashian revealed. “And it’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else? Because I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic but I’m not, like, that f...ing deranged.”

The inaugural season of The Kardashians came to a close back in June with a finale including some firm words from Khloé about the then-fresh scandal.

“You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy, or you don’t f... random people that you meet in other state,” she said at the time.

Amid the related media coverage, Thompson shared a public apology to Khloé in which he said he was taking “fully responsibility for my actions” following paternity test results.