UK TV hosts did not push in front of disabled woman at Queen's lying-in-state service, ITV says

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, host of ITV’s This Morning in the UK, reportedly did not push in front of a woman in a wheelchair to attend the Queen’s lying in state service.

ITV has dispelled the rumour that began from a now-deleted tweet with a picture of the television hosts.

“This is a photo taken by my sister’s husband yesterday after he had queued with my sister, their 10-year-old daughter and my disabled mum for 13-plus hours. My mum was ushered out of @hollywills and @schofe way so they could #queuejumpers without even a thanks #schofieldgate #queuejumping,” the tweet read.

Tabloid newspaper The Mail on Sunday had shared the tweet, and alleged Schofield and Willoughby’s names were not on the accredited list to attend the procession at Westminster Hall, instead using the names of their production team to get in.

Alan Chapman/Getty Images ITV has cleared Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of a rumour they pushed in front of woman in a wheelchair.

READ MORE:

* Details of Queen's state memorial service revealed

* Hundreds say solemn goodbye to the late Queen at Christchurch's 'Cardboard Cathedral'

* First picture of Queen Elizabeth's chapel ledger stone released



“This Morning asked Phillip and Holly to attend Westminster Hall to make a report on the Queen lying in state as part of a wider piece around the death of the monarch,” ITV said in a statement.

“They followed all restrictions and guidelines and attended the media area, entering via the media centre door, in a professional capacity alongside many other broadcasters and media.

“They neither jumped the queue nor took anyone’s place in the queue. We asked them to attend and Holly and Phillip continue to have our full support.”

ITN ITV This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby pay their respects to the Queen at her Lying in State in Westminster Hall. .

ITV also denied the rumour of Willoughby and Schofield being unaccredited: “Phillip and Holly had full accreditation which was organised by the This Morning production team. Any claims otherwise are untrue.”

The This Morning hosts have been the subject of public backlash since their attendance at the lying-in-state service, angering many who believe the hosts had unfairly pushed to the front of the queue to see the late Queen, which at it’s busiest stretched 16 kilometres through the streets of London.

A petition calling for the sacking of the pair has reached 65,000 signatures.