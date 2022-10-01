True Justice: Podcast investigates Aotearoa's criminal justice system's flaws

The podcast True Justice is now available to stream.

True Justice

The justice advocacy group JustSpeak has hooked up with one of Aotearoa’s top narrative podcast companies, Popsock Media, for this series that goes deep inside our country’s criminal justice system.

Hosted by the actress Ana Chaya Scotney and Victoria University Criminology Honours student Tommy Doran (who has also spent time behind bars when he was a young meth addict), the five-part series takes a look at real stories of people who have been through the prison system and the various challenges they faced during – and after – their time inside.

For many who haven’t had first-hand experience of the justice system, True Justice will be an enlightening listen – while obviously prison isn’t supposed to be a particularly pleasant or fun experience, some of the stories told in the show raise important questions about the effectiveness of punitive justice approaches.

By the final episode, you might not be completely on board with JustSpeak’s rosy vision of a world without prisons or police.

But True Justice nevertheless gives a comprehensive rundown of the justice system’s current flaws through the voices of people who’ve lived through it – and I think that very much makes it worth a listen.

All episodes are available to listen to now.

Witnessed: Mystic Mother

Adherents of the Phoenix Goddess Temple in Arizona argued it was a spiritual place that provided healing through sexual touch – but this didn’t stop the police from shutting it down for being an illegal brothel in 2011.

This new investigative series by Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment tells the story of the Temple’s rise and fall, while also pondering wider themes around the limits of religious freedom and contemporary American attitudes towards sex work.

The hosts of the series are sisters Leah and Katie Henoch and, together, they take an even-handed, thoughtful approach to this fascinating story.

If you enjoy a good tale in the guru-gone-wrong genre, then Witnessed: Mystic Mother could be right up your alley.

Five of the series’ eight episodes are already available to listen wherever you get your podcasts, or you can subscribe to The Binge to listen to all episodes now.

Can I Tell You a Secret?

The Guardian’s first ever true-crime podcast investigates the complex story of a British man who spent more than a decade harassing and stalking dozens of women online.

His name was Matthew Hardy and, over the course of six episodes, host Sirin Kale traces Hardy’s behaviour from his earlier school days harassing some of his female classmates to his more recent terrorising of Instagram influencers.

A powerful element of Can I Tell You a Secret? is Kale’s determination to ask why Hardy behaved the way he did, which ultimately leads-up to a heartbreaking and, at times, uncomfortable interview with Hardy’s mother in the fifth episode.

Overall, Kale treats both Hardy and his victims compassionately without minimising the devastating impacts of his behaviour – it’s a careful balance – and Kale gets it just right.

All episodes of Can I Tell You a Secret? are available to listen to now for free on your preferred podcasting app.