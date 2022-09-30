Jeffrey Dahmer victim's family speak out about new Netflix series on the serial killer

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now available to stream on Netflix.

Rita Isbell, a family member of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken about the popular new Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey who was murdered by Dahmer in 1991 at the age of 19, has written an essay for Insider explaining her stance on the series.

Dahmer was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment in 1992 for his crimes and Isbell’s emotional victim impact statement at the hearing was recreated on the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-helmed limited series.

“When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself – when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said,” Isbell wrote in her essay.

Netflix Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“If I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then,” she added.

She writes in her essay that Netflix did not contact her to ask her family how they felt about the production. She further criticises the streaming giant for making money off a tragic story.

“I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it,” writes Isbell.

“[...] Victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn't feel so harsh and careless.

“It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed.”

Eric Perry, who identifies himself as the cousin of Lindsey, also took to twitter to express his family’s disappointment on the show.

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family [the Isbell’s] are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatising over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?” he wrote in a tweet.

“My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there’s another Dahmer show. It’s cruel,” he added.

Netflix and Ryan Murphy Productions have so far declined to comment on the issue, The Hollywood Reporter reports.