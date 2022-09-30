The dark side of Barney the Dinosaur revealed in trailer for new docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me

Barney the Dinosaur, the popular purple children’s character, enjoyed great fame back in the 1990s, when the theme song for Barney & Friends was stuck in everyone’s head.

“I love you, you love me, we're a happy family. With a great big hug, and a kiss from me to you, won't you say you love me too?”

However, the trailer for the new docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me suggests not everyone was on board this message, and the character turned into a target for hate.

The two-part documentary explores the spectacular emergence of Barney, the explosion of international Barneymania and the eventual backlash the purple dinosaur received.

"As [creator Sheryl Leach's] beloved character was heading into the stratosphere, people couldn't accept that this was just a show. And so, let the bashing begin," NBC’s Today show anchor Al Roker says in the trailer.

Lyle A. Waisman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Barney the Purple Dinosaur and Chica in 2011.

The “bashing” came in different forms. From bizarre rumours like “Barney hides drugs in his tail” to destroying merchandise and death threats, the trailer asks “why does the world love to hate?”.

Former Barney actor, Bob West says his family received death threats for his association with the show.

"They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family," he recounted. "They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me."

Screengrab Former Barney actor, Bob West says that his entire family received death threats for his association with the show.

Director, Tommy Avallone, who also worked on I am Santa Claus, says the new series was very personal to him as well.

"Barney came out on television when I was just 10 years old, and I admittedly didn't understand him. As a teenager, for one of my birthdays I asked my aunt to make me a Barney costume, so my friends and I could beat him up on camera," Avallone told People Magazine.

"Several years later, creating this docuseries, it feels good to be on the other side and no longer a Barney hater. Now having children of my own, I understand all the love that went into making the purple dinosaur."

The Peacock series, produced by Scout Productions, was first announced in November of last year is set to premiere October 12 in the US.