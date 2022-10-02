TVNZ to review casting processes after FBoy Island NZ suffocation charge revelation

Wayde Moore appeared in court in 2021 on a suffocation charge. He was found not guilty of the charge.

TVNZ plans to review casting processes for reality TV show contestants following the revelation that one of its stars was charged with suffocating a young woman.

The state broadcaster discovered this week that Wayde Moore, one of 20 male contestants competing for the attention of three women on upcoming show FBoy Island NZ, appeared in court last year.

The woman, who has name suppression, told Stuff she wanted TVNZ to drop the show, which is set for release on October 12, or at least to remove Moore from it.

Moore was found not guilty of the suffocation charge but the judge described his behaviour as “deeply inappropriate and disrespectful”.

Created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale, FBoy Island sees three women purportedly in search of the men of their dreams try to work out whether the men wooing them are “nice guys” who are interested in a relationship or “Fboys” who aren’t.

A TVNZ spokesperson said the broadcaster and show producer Warner Bros International Television Products (WBITVP) “take allegations of this nature extremely seriously”.

The screening procedure for the show involved psychological assessments and Ministry of Justice checks carried out by Warner Bros, the spokesperson said.

“Nothing regarding this issue was raised from these checks in regards to this contestant, nor was anything further disclosed by the contestant,” she said.

“We are working with WBITVP to ensure that their casting processes are as robust as possible, and will be reviewing this matter over the coming days.”

In a recent article on the male contestants in FBoy Island NZ, Moore was described as a “sales guy who appears to have self-published a book in 2020 called A Cure For Tall Poppy. Was in the training squad for the Hurricanes and has a map of the world featuring all the women he has been with.”

FBoy Island’s social media pages have been flooded with comments from people calling for Moore to be removed from the show.