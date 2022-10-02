'Not handling it well': Woman at centre of FBoy Island revelation claims TVNZ not taking situation seriously enough

Wayde Moore appeared in court in 2021 on a suffocation charge. He was found not guilty of the charge.

The woman FBoy Island star Wayde Moore was charged with suffocating has said she does not think TVNZ is taking the situation seriously enough, saying she is upset the state broadcaster has not removed him from the reality show.

TVNZ discovered this week that Moore, one of 20 male contestants vying for the attention of three women on the upcoming dating show, appeared in court last year on the suffocation charge.

Moore was found not guilty, but the judge described his behaviour as “deeply inappropriate and disrespectful”.

A spokesperson for the state broadcaster said it plans to review casting processes for reality TV show contestants following the revelation.

The woman, who has name suppression, told Stuff that she appreciated TVNZ reaching out to her on Saturday, but does not feel the broadcaster has handled the situation well.

“The problem I have is the fact they have not removed him from the show or any posts with him in it. They haven’t publicly spoken on the situation properly and they are not handling it well at all.

“They’re really not taking this as seriously as they should. It silences victims ... It’s frustrating.”

Created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale, FBoy Island, which is set to launch on October 12, sees three women purportedly in search of the men of their dreams try to work out whether the men wooing them are “nice guys” who are interested in a relationship or “Fboys” who aren’t.

The TVNZ spokesperson said the broadcaster and show producer Warner Bros International Television Products (WBITVP) “take allegations of this nature extremely seriously”.

The screening procedure for the show involved psychological assessments and Ministry of Justice checks carried out by Warner Bros, the spokesperson said.

“Nothing regarding this issue was raised from these checks in regards to this contestant, nor was anything further disclosed by the contestant,” she said.

“We are working with WBITVP to ensure that their casting processes are as robust as possible and will be reviewing this matter over the coming days.”

The woman said she had been overwhelmed with messages of support since speaking out.

“I’m hoping that I can help make a change to stop this happening to more women and I hope victims get provided better support from now on, so they feel comfortable to have their voice and get their own justice.”

In a recent article on the male contestants in FBoy Island NZ, Moore was described as a “sales guy who appears to have self-published a book in 2020 called A Cure For Tall Poppy. Was in the training squad for the Hurricanes and has a map of the world featuring all the women he has been with.”

FBoy Island’s social media pages have been flooded with comments from people calling for Moore to be removed from the show.