TVNZ axes Wayde Moore from FBoy Island NZ

Wayde Moore, one of 20 male contestants competing for the attention of three women on upcoming show FBoy Island NZ, appeared in court last year on a suffocation charge. He was found not guilty of the charge.

A contestant from FBoy Island NZ has been axed from the reality show after revelations he was charged with suffocating a young woman.

The new series is set to premiere on October 12, but a TVNZ spokesperson said on Monday that Wayde Moore would no longer feature.

“Following conversations with all parties, we have decided it is in the best interests of all involved to remove him as a contestant from the show and promotion,” the spokesperson told Stuff on Monday.

Speaking to Stuff just “20 minutes” after Moore learned of his fate, the 26-year-old said news of his forced exit came as a shock to him.

“Yeah, I was (surprised). They had the full documents as well.“

“It was not guilty, and it was in the past.

”If I was going to (apply for) any of my jobs and I (was) found not guilty, I'm not going to say ‘hey, look, I was charged with this.’

”So when MOJ (Ministry of Justice) showed a clean slate there was no reason to have to disclose this because that was something that was dealt with and over.”

The news comes after the state broadcaster discovered last week that Moore, one of 20 male contestants competing for the attention of three women on upcoming show FBoy Island NZ, appeared in court last year.

The woman he assaulted, who has name suppression, told Stuff she wanted TVNZ to drop the show, or at least to remove Moore from it.

Moore was found not guilty of the suffocation charge but the judge described his behaviour as “deeply inappropriate and disrespectful”.

On Monday, TVNZ bosses held talks with show producer Warner Bros International Television Products (WBITVP), as they weighed up their decision whether to keep Moore in the show.

A launch party scheduled for the new show in Auckland on Wednesday night has been delayed, TVNZ said in a statement.

Stuff understands the series was filmed in the Cook Islands earlier this year.

The screening procedure for the show’s contestants involved psychological assessments and Ministry of Justice checks carried out by Warner Bros.

However, it is unclear if the vetting process also included background or criminal checks.

A TVNZ spokesperson said on Sunday that the broadcaster and (WBITVP) “take allegations of this nature extremely seriously”.

“Nothing regarding this issue was raised from these checks in regards to this contestant, nor was anything further disclosed by the contestant,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working with WBITVP to ensure that their casting processes are as robust as possible, and will be reviewing this matter over the coming days.”

The scandal is not the first time a local network has scrambled to rejig cast members after learning a contestant has a criminal background.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chris Mansfield was removed from Married at First Sight in 2019.

In 2019, MediaWorks was forced to axe Married at First Sight contestant Chris Mansfield after allegations of domestic violence surfaced from his time living in the United States.

The 39 -year-old had been married to his on-screen wife Aimee Collins before the call was made to edit the couple out of the show.

MediaWorks had completed local background and police checks but because Mansfield had not disclosed details of the charges against him, he was not allowed to remain in the show.