House of the Dragon fans complain about scenes too dark to see

Set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, new fantasy drama series House Of The Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, episode seven.

House of the Dragon fans found themselves in the dark while watching episode 7 of the Game of Thones prequel series this week, claiming on social media it was “so dark it's unwatchable”.

In response to fans’ social media outpour, HBO defended the episode’s dark scenes as “an intentional creative decision.”

It’s not the first time director Miguel Sapochnik has had to defend his lighting choices – a dimly-lit Game of Thrones episode “The Long Night” received similar backlash.

Speaking in an interview with Indiewire at the time, Sapochnik explained his dark cinematography.

“It made sense that this was the last hope humanity has, the last beacon of light, and from the perspective of where we needed the story to go – which was to reach a surreal, chaotic climax – we needed an environment that was friendly to that,” Sapochnik said.

“So all the reasons for doing it were there, and nobody sat there and wondered if it was gonna be too dark.”

The episode is available to watch on Neon now – just be sure to draw your curtains first.