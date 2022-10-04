FBoy Island NZ producers looking to improve casting process after axing contestant Wayde Moore

Wayde Moore appeared in court in 2021 on a suffocation charge. He was found not guilty of the charge.

The producers of FBoy Island NZ say they are looking to improve their vetting process after contestant Wayde Moore was axed from the show following revelations he was charged with suffocating a young woman.

On Monday, Moore was cut from the reality TV show by the show’s broadcaster TVNZ, and producer Warner Brothers International Television Products (WBITVP), after they had learned of his court appearance last year.

A TVNZ spokesperson says the show’s vetting was handled by WBITVP - but the production company would not respond to specific questions about that process, and directed Stuff’s enquiries back to the state broadcaster.

“It is standard practise that the production company carries out the vetting process,” a TVNZ spokesperson said.

“As the party that is responsible for casting and producing the show, (WBITVP) are best placed to do so.”

FBoy Island NZ is set for release on October 12, with a group of male contestants competing for the attention of three women. Filming was completed earlier this year in the Cook Islands.

Moore’s enforced exit from the reality show came after the woman he assaulted, who has name suppression, told Stuff she wanted TVNZ to drop the show, or at least to remove Moore from it.

Moore, 26, was found not guilty of the suffocation charge, but the judge described his behaviour as “deeply inappropriate and disrespectful”.

Stuff understands WBITVP’s screening procedure for the show involved psychological assessments and Ministry of Justice checks.

TVNZ also responded to questions that were initially sent to WBITVP bosses - explaining that they alerted the production company to Moore’s police charges - after TVNZ first became aware of them last week.

“WBITVP has informed us that they first learnt about these charges on Thursday, when TVNZ alerted them to the complaint we received that day through our Broadcasting Standards email.”

Archi Banal/The Spinoff Created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale, FBoy Island NZ is set for release on October 12.

Speaking once more on behalf of WBITVP, the TVNZ spokesperson hinted that the production company’s “thorough process” of vetting contestants may become more robust in the wake of the scandal.

“This is a thorough process, however, WBITVP and TVNZ are always reviewing and looking for ways to improve the process,” they said.

Moore told Stuff on Monday that he had chosen not to inform TVNZ or WBITVP of his charge history because he did not feel obliged to and had believed the matter “was in the past”.

“It was not guilty, and it was in the past,” he said.

TVNZ (Left) Kita Bunton, Coco Song, and Kiera McLeod will star as FBoy Island NZ's three leading ladies.

”If I was going to (apply for) any of my jobs and I (was) found not guilty, I'm not going to say ‘hey, look, I was charged with this.’

”So when MOJ (Ministry of Justice) showed a clean slate there was no reason to have to disclose this because that was something that was dealt with and over.”

Created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale, FBoy Island sees three women purportedly in search of the man of their dreams try to work out whether the men wooing them are “nice guys” who are interested in a relationship or “Fboys” who aren’t.

A launch party scheduled for the new show on Wednesday night in Auckland has been delayed, TVNZ said in a statement on Monday.