Simon Bridges reveals why he turned down Dancing With The Stars

Simon Bridges told Brodie Kane he had turned down an invitation to be on Dancing with the Stars.

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Simon Bridges has revealed why he wouldn’t put his family through watching him on Dancing with the Stars as he discussed the show with 2022 season runner-up Brodie Kane.

The former TV and radio host appeared on the latest episode of Bridges’ Generally Famous podcast where the reality TV show was one of a number of topics discussed by the pair.

Bridges said he had turned down an invitation to be on the show, mostly to save his parents, wife and children from any embarrassment.

“I lived there, yes for my bit. And that's why I said no," he said.

“You are right, (it’s) outside (my) comfort zone. I can live with that, but I just feel like one should stick with the several things they may be possibly okay at, and not kind of move into areas where you know you're not good at.”

READ MORE:

* I won't 'power' myself down to be less intimidating for men: Brodie Kane

* Dave 'Buttabean' Letele to star on new season of Dancing with the Stars NZ

* The people who inspire Brodie Kane every day

* Clinton Randell admits to faking his DWTS abs



SUPPLIED/Supplied Brodie Kane will appear on Dancing with the Stars.

Kane did have a burning question for Bridges: “Do you think you'd be better than (ACT leader) David Seymour? I mean, you wouldn't twerk, surely?”

Bridges explained: “No, I don't know that I would (twerk), I think I'd be a bad combination of unfit and flexible and just wooden and people would laugh at you.”

“And you know, as much as being a good sport’s all good, I don't need that shit anymore.”

Three Brodie Kane as a finalist on Dancing With The Stars

Kane said the show was completely out of her comfort zone and “the hardest thing I've ever done”, but she had enjoyed the experience.

“When you get to like adult life…most of the stuff you do, you're either good at or you enjoy it. You know what I mean? You stay pretty well in your comfort zone. This (dancing) was…completely out of your comfort zone learning something that you're not naturally good at.”

Supplied/The Hits The Hits radio hosts Brodie and Fitzy have started an "Anti-Bird of the Year" poll to find New Zealand's worst bird prior to the annual Bird of the Year competition.

“And then oh, by the way, we'll chuck you on telly to do that. You know, so I mean... I was really fit physically when I went into it, because I've been training for the Coast to Coast but… my hip flexors are absolutely shot”.