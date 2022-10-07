Fake heiress who inspired show Inventing Anna released from US jail, placed under house arrest with social media ban

The fake heiress who inspired the Netflix drama series Inventing Anna has reportedly been ﻿released from jail.

Anna Sorokin, who went by the name Anna Delvey, was released from a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in New York on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

Anna Sorokin returns to court after the lunch break during jury deliberations of her trial at New York State Supreme Court.

Russian-born Sorokin posed as a German-born heiress among New York's elite from 2013 to 2017 and was later accused of defrauding banks, hotels and many wealthy socialites to fund her jet-setting lifestyle to the tune of more than $US200,000 (NZ$353529).

The 31-year-old was reportedly granted a $US10,000 bond ($17,676) ﻿and will be placed under house arrest, along with a blanket ban on social media use "either directly or by a third party" imposed by US Immigration Judge Charles Conroy.

Conroy said Sorokin "has demonstrated interest in pursuing legitimate employment in the United States, pursuits that will face heavy public scrutiny" and believes her "status as a public figure, will make it particularly difficult for her to avoid detection".

"For all of these reasons, the court finds that [Sorokin's] risk of flight sufficiently mitigated," he said.

Sorokin will be under "24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings" as she tries to avoid deportation, according to The Daily Beast.

"We are extremely gratified by the court's decision today to release Anna Sorokin," her lawyer Duncan Levin told the publication.

"While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction."

After being found guilty on eight charges – including three counts of grand larceny, four counts of theft services, and one count of attempted grand larceny – Sorokin was imprisoned in 2019.

Despite being sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison, she was released on early parole in February 2021 before swiftly being returned to jail when ICE took her into custody for overstaying her visa.

Sorokin was due to be deported to Germany in March but ﻿stayed at the immigration facility while fighting to stay in the US.

