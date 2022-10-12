King Charles to guest star in TV series The Repair Shop

Jay Blades and his team restore broken family heirlooms in The Repair Shop.

King Charles is set for a guest appearance in The Repair Shop, the BBC series featuring expert craftspeople.

The programme, hosted by Jay Blades, follows a team of experts who specialise in preserving heritage crafts, and for King Charles’s guest episode the team will repair two items of significance to the monarchy: a piece of pottery made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and an 18th century clock.

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles III will guest star in an episode as part of the BBC’s cententary celebrations

The Kings appearance is part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

The Repair Shop’s team, which includes ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay, horologist Steve Fletcher and furniture restorer Will Kirk, met King Charles in August 2021, when they were invited to Dumfries House in Scotland to meet the then Prince of Wales.

READ MORE:

* The Duchess of Cornwall becomes Vogue cover star for her 75th birthday

* An alternative life for the Prince of Wales

* 1983: The last great royal tour



Supplied Host Jay Blades, in The Repair Shop Christmas Special.

The Prince's Foundation, King Charles’s charity, works on training the next generation of craftspeople.

In his episode, King Charles will meet students on the Building Craft Programme, which was set up by The Prince's Foundation, and teaches blacksmithing, stonemasonry and wood carving.

In a teaser released from the show, Blades and his co-hosts are seen chatting with the King.

“We're going to take these items to take a better look at them, and maybe you might join us at the barn,” Blades says.

“I've got a barn, you've got a barn,” the monarch jokes. “We can have a barn dance.”

Promoting the episode on The One Show, Blades told the hosts: “I think it's fair to say that he (the King) is a fan of the show.”

TVNZ 1 is currently airing Season 6 of The Repair Shop in New Zealand, while the BBC is screening the current Season 11.

It’s not yet clear when King Charles’ episode will screen in New Zealand.