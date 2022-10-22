Borrasca: The terrifying podcast that's not for the faint-of-heart is back

Season 2 of the Borrasca podcast is now available to stream.

Borrasca

One of the things I love about October is the sudden ubiquity of spooky stories – each year I gobble up every terrifying tale that pops-up in my newsletter subscriptions and social media feeds, even if it makes me want to sleep with the light on for a couple of nights.

A welcome addition to my scary story line-up this year is the long-awaited second season of QCode Media’s eerie fictional thriller Borrasca, which released its first episode earlier this month.

The first season of Borrasca was a stand-out show for me in 2020 – starring Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse, the story followed Sprouse’s character, Sam Walker, who moved to the fictional town of Drisking, Missouri, where young women kept going missing.

The second season picks up 10 years after Walker uncovered the small town’s shocking secrets – he’s long since left Drisking, but an important figure from his past forces him to go back there.

The end of season one is pretty twisted and disturbing, so if you’re new to the show, be aware that it’s not for the faint-of-heart.

Episodes of Borrasca come out every Thursday, but subscribers to QCode+ can get early, ad-free access to new episodes.

Supplied Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse voices Borrasca’s main character Sam Walker.

Suspect: Vanished in the Snow

Another one of my top podcasts from the past few years was season one of Wondery and Campside Media’s Suspect, which has also now returned for a second season.

While the first season looked at the many weaknesses of a case against a man who was charged with (but never convicted of) murdering a Seattle woman called Arpana Jinaga in 2008, season two of Suspect focuses on the overwhelming amount of evidence against a culprit who has managed to evade conviction for the 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews in Colorado.

They’re two very different cases and are decades apart, but what ties both seasons of Suspect together is the hosts’ painstaking attention-to-detail as they comb through the evidence (and flaws) of each murder’s investigation.

Stylistically, Suspect is very Serial-esque: a well-worn-yet-reliable approach to true-crime storytelling.

The first episode of Suspect: Vanished in the Snow is out now exclusively on Amazon Music.

Gatecrashers: The Hidden History of Jews and the Ivy League

The culture that surrounds Ivy League college admissions can sometimes feel a bit baffling and alien from the standpoint of little old New Zealand, where many of us are able to head along to our university of choice without too much trouble.

When it comes to the United States’ top schools, it’s a different affair entirely – competition is so fierce that parents pay eye-watering sums of money in donations and consultant fees to try help their children get a place, and soon the Supreme Court is set to weigh-in to the debate about whether race should influence a student’s admission.

However, a new podcast from Tablet Magazine says contentious policies and norms around Ivy League college admissions are nothing new.

The show is called Gatecrashers, and it looks back at the treatment of Jewish students within the Ivy League system, who were one of the first groups that tried to diversify America’s top-tier schools throughout the 20th Century.

Hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, the podcast contends that fundamental aspects of the Ivy League admissions process today – from the interviews to the need for geographical diversity – were all initially put in place to ensure only the “good”, assimilable Jewish students were accepted.

Gatecrashers raises interesting questions about the meaning of diversity, and also points to some parallels happening right now with the way Asian American students within the Ivy League system are treated.

New episodes of Gatecrashers come out weekly on Tuesdays, wherever you get your podcasts.