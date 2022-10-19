First Spongebob, now Scooby-Doo: How animated kids' shows evolved with their gay characters

Trick of Treat Scooby Doo is available to rent in New Zealand on GooglePlay, iTunes and YouTube.

Fans saw it coming for years – Velma, the bespectacled crime-solver and pal of Great Dane Scooby-Doo – has finally come out as gay in a new Scooby-Doo animated feature, in another example of the latest ret-con trend for young adult animation.

Velma is the cleverest of the Mystery Machine gang – the skeptical, savvy best friend who prizes baggy sweaters and her sense of sarcasm – and now, an openly lesbian character will lead the popular children’s film.

Dr Emma Woodward, director of the NZ Child Psychology Service, believes positive queer stories are “important” for children’s development.

“Children are influenced by media a lot – childhood is a time when children form their identity and their beliefs, not just about themselves, but about societal norms,” Dr Woodward told Stuff. “I think diversity should be normalised and represented in every area of a child’s experience. We’re not going to change perceptions unless we change the way we’ve been doing things.”

In Velma’s case, it has taken time for the character to become her “true self” – James Gunn, the screenwriter of the two live-action Scooby movies back in the early noughties has previously said he tried to make Velma (played in those two films by Linda Cardellini) queer for years.

“I tried!” Gunn told a fan in 2020. “Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script [for the 2002 movie Scooby-Doo]. But the studio kept watering it down, becoming ambiguous.” For the 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Velma even had a boyfriend. Now, in the film Scooby-Doo Trick or Treat, while in The Office writer Mindy Kaling’s upcoming series, Velma, the beloved crime-solver’s sexuality is somewhat cryptic.

Historically, kids’ shows have been pretty hegemonic – straight couples only, no gender transgression, little space for new identities, or a modern context.

“Having characters that represent people that children know in their lives, or maybe to enrich their understanding of society is incredibly important at an early stage of their development,” Dr Woodward said.

For a long time, the debate around whether it was “appropriate” to show same-sex parents was stuck - “age-appropriate” was too long a cover for the homophobic agenda.

Things blew up with the debut of Steven Universe in 2013 – Cartoon Network’s hit show starring a gender-neutral hero and an army of non-binary characters became a model for queer representation (one episode featured a lesbian wedding), as the wholesome, sci-fi comedy delighted parents and fans alike.

Now, the animated space is more diverse than ever, as queer creators push entertainment giants like Nickelodeon and Netflix to include more queer stories.

“I’m stuck with the idea of an ideal society and where we are now in society,” explained Dr Woodward. “I can hear voices in my head now that say ‘children are too young to be exposed to this’, but children are exposed to heterosexual relationships, and that’s still a sexual relationship.”

Shows like Arthur, Peppa Pig, The Bravest Knight, The Loud House, Adventure Time, She-Ra and the Owl House present newly diverse visions – and they are at the heart of the new kids’ media, overtly queer shows that normalise different identities.

When fans began questioning the relationship of two Steven Universe characters Ruby and Sapphire, the show’s executive producer Ian Jones-Quartey wrote on his Tumblr, “They are two cute cartoon characters, and they are in love. Why wouldn’t that be allowed on a kids’ show?”

“Obviously, representation matters,” said Dr Woodward “Having somewhere that you can relate to, a character that you feel represented by, makes you feel acceptable, valid and whole. Having that played out on screen is really important for making you feel safe enough and accepted enough to be who you are.”

These shows are arriving as a 2021 US Gallup poll indicated more people than ever identified as LGBTQI in America – 5.6% of the US adults surveyed.

Spongebob, a chic bachelor with a penchant for fine cuisine and a rainbow aesthetic, has long been framed as an implicit gay icon – last year, Nickelodeon featured SpongeBob with a rainbow tie and rainbow shorts wishing viewers a Happy Pride Month.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea, and identifies as LGBT? Spongebob Squarepants!

No longer hiding it under euphemism, or leaving it up to fans’ imaginations, by coding Velma as a lesbian, Scooby-Doo shakes things up – bringing the beloved character out of the closet and sending the message to its young fans that it’s safe for them to follow suit.

“It’s especially important in early adolescence, as your peers’ opinions become more important to you and you separate from your parents,” Dr Woodward said. “Having a character you can relate to makes you feel more accepted and included, and can help walk you through a journey you are experiencing yourself.”

The director of the new Scooby-Doo feature, Audie Harrison, told NPR: "It honestly did not occur to [me] that we were doing something so groundbreaking until right now. While writing and directing this, I just set out to have fun with the comedy of an awkward teenage crush."

Naturally, the predictable right-wing outrage machine is churning – but, raised on the gender norms of Disney films for a century, backlash is expected from a generation that grew up on a diet of heteronormative shows.

The message of these shows – that gay people exist – has been enough to shake up Fox News up for months, but parents need to address this response.

“This position comes from a very fixed mindset of human beings without being compassionate or curious, and, if anything, kids need compassion and curiosity. It’s important that even if there is a backlash that parents can hold space to have a conversation with their kids.”

In a short space of time, media and societal trends have advanced so much – to the extent that it can be difficult for parents to keep apace with them.

“Society has shifted – our norms are so very different – it’s very important we represent society as it stands today,” said Dr Woodward. “Yes, we can all work from a pace of authenticity and a values-led perspective, but when we have kids ourselves, we rely on our own experiences to a great degree of being parented, and we were parented in a very different world.”

Jinkies, it appears it is time to shake things up, and in the animated onscreen world, a new, queer vision has emerged – one that looks like it’s here to stay.

“If you think about how queer people have been represented for years, it’s always been the villain, or not done well – this is just who we are, people are different,” said Dr Woodward.

“I can’t believe we’re having this conversation in 2022, to be honest with you. We should be evolved past this in terms of socialising our children in a true representation of today’s society – it’s really important if done positively and well.”

