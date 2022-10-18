Saying goodbye is hard: Jodie Whittaker’s time in Tardis ends

The Power of the Doctor will screen on TVNZ 2 at 7.30am on Monday, October 24 - at exactly the same time it debuts in the UK.

Saying goodbye is tough. Production on the final episode of Doctor Who featuring actress Jodie Whittaker wrapped production a year ago this week, and yet, a year later, the topic of walking away from the role of the iconic Time Lord is complicated.

“You’d think having had a year to get my head around it, I’d be less teary, but I’m still very emotional about it,” Whittaker says.

“Half the problem is your phone does that thing where it sends you memories, and last night suddenly all these photos from season one started pinging on my phone.

“I’m quite well known as an on-the-brink emotional person anyway, I can kind of tap into it, any extreme, quite quickly,” Whittaker adds.

READ MORE:

* TVNZ to simulcast Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who appearance later this month

* Hugh Grant sets the record straight about those Doctor Who rumors

* Doctor Who names new rose for 60th anniversary celebration



Supplied Yaz (Mandip Gill), Dan (John Bishop) and The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in Doctor Who: Legend Of The Sea Devils.

“But with this episode, I knew when we started it was brilliant. It’s so much fun, and it’s hard, and it’s challenging, and I’m surrounded by the most amazing people, the crew, the family you create when you’re on set.”

Saying goodbye to Doctor Who shouldn’t be such a big deal. Since the show’s premiere in 1963, no less than 13 actors, including Whittaker, have played the primary incarnations of the character, as well as a multitude of glimpses and brief encounters with other versions of the character. Among them: John Hurt, Michael Jayston and even Peter Cushing.

The final words of David Tennant’s Doctor, one of the few permitted a scripted line which reflected the complexity of leaving a cultural institution like Doctor Who, sum it up neatly: “I don’t want to go,” he said. (Indeed, if speculation bears out, Tennant’s Doctor may yet return. More on that later.)

“By the end of a year of filming, obviously [goodbye] is a weird thing to say to people because most people do jobs for 40 years,” Whittaker says. “You don’t film for that long [in television] unless you really are in a kind of long-running soap. So a year together is a long time.”

Top of the list of things Whittaker will not miss? “The line learning. It’s brilliant because it’s hard. And so, I think my short-term memory has kind of had a masterclass, but every night after a 12-hour filming day or whatever, you go home, and you’ve got seven new pages to learn, and I won’t miss that.”

Supplied “You’d think having had a year to get my head around it, I’d be less teary, but I’m still very emotional about it,” actress Jodie Whittaker said.

Though the history of Doctor Who is long and complex, it takes time to fully understand each Doctor in his (or her) context.

Ewan McGregor said recently it had taken two decades for him to fully understand the Star Wars “prequels” had a fan base that was quite distinct from the original trilogy; younger fans to whom he was the definitive Obi-Wan Kenobi, rather than Sir Alec Guinness, the actor he had essentially replaced.

Whittaker had her moment of realisation well into the filming of her first season which had, she recalls, largely taken place in a remote bubble. “We’re all on set, we’ve moved to Cardiff, you’re seeing the same people all day every day, and you don’t reach your head above the water at all,” she says.

“Then we went to San Diego Comic-Con for the announcement of this season, and I found that overwhelming in a positive way.

“When you see someone [dressed up] in your costume, no matter what age, where they’re from, whatever their background, it’s just incredibly emotional because you realise that this show is so much bigger than you ever can imagine because it’s so cross-generational,” Whittaker says.

“It doesn’t have necessarily a typical demographic. There are Whovians [Doctor Who fans] everywhere and it’s so unexpected. And it’s wonderful.“

Supplied The backlash against Whittaker’s casting, such as it was, was “totally expected”, Whittaker says.

Whittaker’s final episode, The Power of the Doctor, is the third of three specials produced this year; written by Chris Chibnall, it dives deeply into the show’s canon, featuring not just the return of the Daleks, the Cybermen and the Doctor’s long-standing nemesis, The Master, but also two companions from the show’s classic era, Tegan (Janet Fielding), who travelled with the fifth Doctor (Peter Davison), and Ace (Sophie Aldred), who travelled with the seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy).

Such moments, when the show’s modern iteration and its classic era connect, are acutely poignant, Whittaker says. They are also rare; the most notable is the return of Sarah Jane Smith, companion to the fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) in the 1970s, during the David Tennant era in 2006.

Whittaker says she was almost overwhelmed by the scenes she filmed with Fielding and Aldred, and says she found herself unexpectedly needing their approval. “You’re welcoming them in, but it’s more like, do you accept me?” Whittaker says. “I was just really needy for acceptance, I think.”

While finer plot details of the special are not known, what is clear at this point is that it will include a regeneration scene in which Whittaker is transformed into the next incarnation of the Doctor. That’s where things get a little, to quote Tennant’s Doctor, “wibbly wobbly timey wimey”.

It has been confirmed that the next Doctor will be played by actor Ncuti Gatwa, but there is also speculation Whittaker’s regeneration may be a “degeneration”, allowing a brief return to Tennant’s Doctor, at least for the show’s 60th anniversary, in 2023, which would then set the stage nicely to introduce Gatwa.

None of that, of course, is anything that Whittaker can offer commentary on. Nor would she. But she has confessed that there are periodically informal handover discussions between doctors.

In Whittaker’s case, Chibnall had asked Tennant, who was a friend, if he would mind talking to the new actor taking over the role. “And so when [I called him], he was like, why is your name on my phone?” Whittaker says, laughing. “And [he said], you’ll have the time of your life, but it’ll go in the click of a finger. And that it’s incredible, but it’s kind of your own experience.

“So whatever it was for me will be completely different for Ncuti, but it was so exciting to talk to him,” Whittaker says.

“For someone as talented as him, there’s no advice needed. It’s just grab it by the reins and do what you will. That’s the freedom and the joy of this part. It’s everybody’s individual story in this incredible collection.”

To some extent what defined Whittaker’s tenure as Doctor Who was the fact that she was the first female actor cast in the role, setting aside a scene in the one-off 1999 special, The Curse of the Fatal Death, in which the Doctor, played by Rowan Atkinson, regenerated through a sequence of new doctors, including Richard E Grant and Hugh Grant and, ultimately, Joanna Lumley. (As a one-off comedy special, filmed for charity, that prior gender-bending moment is considered non-canon.)

Oovvuu:

The backlash against Whittaker’s casting, such as it was, was “totally expected”, Whittaker says. “I think often the angriest [voice] is the loudest, but it’s not necessarily the majority. So, weirdly, you hear a lot of the negative when it might not even be the overriding banner or sentiment that’s been projected out there. But I expected it, which is bleak in itself, but I suppose it was a fine line of finding it funny because I was playing an alien.”

“In itself, it’s not funny because it’s like, wow, we’re still at a situation where [with regard to] women, people are scared,” Whittaker adds.

“What’s so scary about looking up to a woman? What’s so terrifying? What’s so world-ending about having female role models when your life is surrounded by them? You don’t ask a little girl ‘is it hard to look up to men?’ There’s never a question the other way around.

“But also, it isn’t about that, it’s about seeing yourself in everybody,” Whittaker says.

“It’s the human being cast in the role, bringing their heart and their life experience, bringing that to this alien character and making it accessible as well as keeping the energy of the Doctor. Hopefully we’ve moved on and this conversation never ever has to happen again in any of the big epic shows. I’m sure it will; hopefully it won’t.”