Auckland drag queen Anita Wigl'it picked to represent on RuPaul's Drag Race: Canada vs the World

New Zealand drag queen Anita Wigl’it will bring Kiwi ingenuity to the world stage for an international showdown edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Nine drag queens from across the world are slated to appear on Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, with Wigl’it the sole Kiwi contender.

Supplied Wigl’it, who co-owns Auckland’s Caluzzi Bar, appeared on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,

She says having the opportunity to appear on the show was a “wild experience.”

“In New Zealand we have such a long history of amazing people from a small country representing themselves so well – the All Blacks, Peter Snell – and I though, well, now’s my time to shine,” Wigl’it told Stuff.

She placed 8th on the show and won audience choice award Miss Congeniality, while her Caluzzi co-owner Kita Mean took out first place.

“I got eliminated halfway through and a lot of the fans were really upset that I left when I did, and I’m just really excited to come back and show them a little bit more of who I am,” she says.

TVNZ/Supplied Anita Wigl'it on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Although competing against big name American drag queens like Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Ra'Jah O'Hara brought up some feeling of “imposter syndrome,” Wigl’it says she was determined to make NZ proud.

“You see them on TV and kind of think, ‘they’re at another level’ but then you’re there with them,” Wigl’it says.

“You’re sort of in two mind, like ok, I’ve got to be authentically myself and be who I am but then confident, but I don’t want to be too confident because I don’t want to be cocky!

To keep her appearance on the show a secret. Wigl’it told friends she would be on holiday in Europe without cellphone reception.

“My dad lives in Wales in the mountains, so my cover story was ‘I’m going to visit him and I probably won’t have phone reception’,” Wigl’it says.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World will be available on WOW Presents Plus from November 18.