Backyard broadcasts: Beloved Manawatū radio station 2XS reborn

The voices, the jingles and the hits coming through on 2XS FM may have aged but the station's spirit has not.

For teenagers of the 1980s, the unlikely, low-fi return of a beloved radio station is a sight for sore ears.

2XS first shook up the Manawatū airwaves in 1981, and fittingly broadcaster Jon Hogan is the one reviving it.

On deck for the first broadcast, he was also the voice who signed off for what was meant to be the last time when the frequency was rebranded MoreFM in 2005.

Hogan has been quietly reviving 2XS from a house in Palmerston North since the idea was floated at a reunion of the old gang in 2021.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Back on air, channelling “heritage and community”, Sue Foley and Jon Hogan celebrating the revival of 2XS.

Using freeware, servers stuffed into cupboards, and powered by solar panels, they are breathing new life into the original format, while staying true to the 1980s music and original jingles 2XS was synonymous for.

Hogan, who had spent 45 years in radio and television and runs a voiceover business, said he had a “real affinity” for the station which was shared with Palmerstonians around the world.

“People almost take ownership of it. They have these great memories of growing up, and it’s like something they want to be part of still.”

He said 2XS was the best name of a radio station in the world, and it had the tracklist to match it.

“That’s probably the most important thing. We play music from the 2XS era.”

The station presented a substantial shift of the dial when it was introduced to the Manawatū air waves.

The average age of the staff was 22 and this was reflected in their attitude to broadcasting and the audience targeted.

“We hit it with a young audience. An audience that [only] had 2ZA for so long,” Hogan said.

SUPPLIED A news clipping from September 1981 of the fledgling station.

2ZA was AM in every respect, middle of the road and aimed at mums and dads.

2XS listeners were drawn in by talent such as Ian Watkin, who that same year had featured in Goodbye Porkpie, and the station kickstarted the broadcast careers of Hamish Mackay, Robert Scott and Jeremy Corbett.

Well-known MoreFM breakfast host Mike West started with 2XS in 1989.

Palmerston North woman Vivienne Porteous recalls the anticipation of tuning into the station, and darting for the record button on her stereo to grab the latest hits for her mixtapes.

“It was quite exciting to have an FM station come along and advertise more to younger people.”

Shifting from AM to FM, and then to FM stereo, 2X2 helped give teenagers a sense of identity through its demographic and geographic focus.

“It wasn’t all about Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch,” Porteous said.

Sue Foley, a journalist and TV producer, spent nine years with the station after first cutting her teeth at the Rangitīkei Mail in Marton.

“There’d be very few people who wouldn’t say their time at 2XS wasn’t the best time of their lives.

“It was just a really fun time… You sort of got to set your own rules which you just don’t get to do now.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff 2XS FM has quietly been revived over the past 12 months, but a billboard near Palmerston North Airport is making a bold play for listeners’ ears.

2XS was sold in 1998 and rebranded as MoreFM in 2005, now operated by MediaWorks.

The idea of reviving the station was discussed at a 40-year anniversary staff reunion in 2021, and then acted on by Hogan, former staffer Jeremy Matthews and an unnamed “TART” (television and radio technician).

While the spirit of the original 2XS team has returned in the 24-hour backyard broadcasts, the technology has required an overhaul.

Hogan said the original transmitter mast was in Longburn. It had a favourable water table below it and the “signal went for miles and it was really good quality”.

The reborn 2XS is “low power FM, off the top of a tall building in Palmerston North”. The frequency can be tuned into at frequency 106.7, but listening online is the most reliable option.

For Hogan, the brand’s new incarnation is about heritage and community.

“What we’re trying to do here is to get the smaller aspects of our community back on the air… so gig guides aligning with the arts and the theatre letting people know what’s on.”

SUPPLIED The station’s original transmitter mast at Longburn. The reborn station is best experienced through its website.

Foley has also rejoined 2XS, running “The Foley Files”, minute-long insights into life in the region.

“Fun stuff, hilarious stuff. Some quite touching human stories as well. You realise there’s a lot of good kindness in the community,” she said.

Her new role on 2XS feels like a return to her early days in media.

“The biggest thing I learned working for the world’s smallest newspaper is how people love local, I think it’s something that people really underestimate today.

“And, you know, people really love to know what’s going on.”

The station’s website is at 2xsfm.co.nz/