Taika Waititi under fire for Time Bandits' casting choices

Director Taika Waititi has come under fire for his casting choices in his TV remake of 80s cult comedy, Time Bandits.

In Terry Gilliam’s fantasy adventure film in 1981, the gang of time travelling thieves were played by people of short stature. However, in Waititi’s remake his casting choices for the bandits appears to be of average-height actors.

Along with disability rights campaigners, this move has been highly criticised by a Scottish actress, Abbie Purvis who is the granddaughter of Jack Purvis, the actor who played the character Wally in the original movie.

Although not all the casting details have been announced, according to Variety, the cast of Waititi’s adaptation is led by Friends star Lisa Kudrow and Kal-El Tuck plays Kevin.

Other series regulars include Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House.

In a video posted to TikTok, Purvis said the Apple TV + series, which is all set to film in Wairarapa and Wellington , is “tarnishing” her grandfather’s legacy.

"This was a film that changed the times, and it was ahead of the times, to be honest, because people like me weren't treated the same as they are now."

"For a generation that is so big on talking about inclusivity and diversity and making sure that everyone's heard, this whole casting choice is just absurd,” she added.

She went on to ask Waititi and his production team to explain their casting decisions: "Please can someone answer me? Can you tell me why you're tarnishing, not only my late grandfather's legacy, but the other short actors in that film … just because it doesn't fit your normality.”

Bethany Bale, a policy and campaigns officer at Disability rights UK also criticised Waititi’s move.

"There's a common phrase used in disability rights campaigning – ‘Nothing about us without us’ – to highlight the importance of disabled representation across all areas,” she told Newsweek.

Supplied Randall (David Rappaport), Wally (Jack Purvis), Strutter (Malcolm Dixon), Og (Mike Edmonds), Fidgit (Kenny Baker), and Vermin (Tiny Ross) in Time Bandits.

"The media has for a long time lacked the inclusion and representation needed to give disabled actors equal opportunities, and too often non-disabled actors are given the few disabled roles on offer,” she added.

"This new iteration of Time Bandits is an excellent opportunity to start to change that, I hope that Taika Waititi and his crew choose to."