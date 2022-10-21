And Just Like That...: Tony Danza joins the cast for new season

And just like that… Tony Danza is back.

The 71-year-old Who’s the Boss? star will be a small screen fixture once again after being tapped as Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) father in the sophomore season of the polarising Sex and the City continuation And Just Like That…, Deadline reports.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Tony Danza (right) with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Danza will appear on the new season of the Sex and The City reboot.

The casting comes after the nonbinary podcaster – for whom original lead Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) left her marriage to Steve (Dave Eigenberg) – said that Danza “is coming in to read for my father” in their comedy pilot.

“He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza,” the newcomer had said in the show.

Craig Blankenhorn/Stuff Che Diaz, who played Miranda’s love interest, will welcome Tony Danza as her father.

News of Danza’s reported casting comes as he and his Who’s the Boss? daughter Alyssa Milano prepare to try and channel the magic of the 1980s ABC sitcom for Amazon Freevee’s spin-off.

And Just Like That... – which premiered late last year and reunites Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda... while Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is only featured via texts – was renewed at HBO Max back in March.

Supplied Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw on the Perry Street set of And Just Like That... in front of her fabled Brownstone.

The show ended up having to adjust its plotlines to fit real life horrors.

Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s beloved friend Stanford, died last September, following a cancer battle. His death led to a change in the character’s storyline.

The series debuted just ahead of a wave of sexual assault allegations levelled against star Chris Noth, whose character and Carrie’s husband, Mr Big, was killed in the series premiere. Noth was ultimately removed from the season finale.

New York Daily News