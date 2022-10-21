The Crown issues 'fiction' disclaimer in new trailer after high-profile criticism

The official trailer for The Crown has placed the disgraced Panorama interview in which Diana, Princess of Wales, warns she “won’t go quietly” at the centre of the new series, along with a disclaimer that it is “fictionalised”.

The Netflix trailer, released on Thursday, is accompanied by a message describing how it is “inspired by real events” but a “fictional dramatisation".

In two-and-a-half minutes, it shows Diana at “breaking point”, described as a “threat” who “opens her mouth and hand grenades come out”.

The Royal family as a whole is depicted in “genuine crisis”, with the screen version of then-prime minister Sir John Major warning their breakdown “affects the stability of the country”.

Screengrab Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown season five trailer.

In scenes broadcast weeks after her death, the late Queen is shown at loggerheads with her son the Prince of Wales over who is doing more damage to the monarchy.

“For years I’ve called for a more modern monarchy,” Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, is shown to say, in an episode in which he petitions Sir John to help him overthrow his mother to take over as king.

Over clips of the actors playing Charles and Camilla, now King, and Queen Consort, the Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, retorts: “I don’t think it’s my behaviour that’s threatening its survival.”

Criticism over decision to carry on with series

The makers of the show have already been widely criticised for the decision to plough on with the series, which is set in the 1990s as the Royal family suffers crises including the breakdown of Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage.

It will tell how the late Princess cooperated with a biography telling her side of events, and a television interview with Martin Bashir.

The latter has been the subject of a recent inquiry which confirmed she had been convinced to do the BBC interview in a “deceitful” manner.

Prince William has asked that it “never be aired again”, arguing it now holds no legitimacy and had established a false narrative commercialised by the BBC and others for more than 25 years.

In particular, he said, it brought him “indescribable sadness” to know how it had contributed to the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother felt in the final years of her life.

The Crown trailer shows Martin Bashir on screen, talking about how Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, is “at breaking point because of the way she feels she’s been treated”.

Played by Prasanna Puwanarajah, he says: “She opens her mouth and hand grenade come out. She wants to tear down the temple.”

Netflix Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in Season 5 of The Crown.

One scene shows the late Princess sitting down with Bashir for the 1995 interview saying: “I won’t go quietly, I’ll battle to the end”.

As scenes show the increased media attention surrounding the relationship, a voiceover says: “The house of Windsor should be binding the nation together, setting an example of idealised family life. It’s a situation which can’t help but affect the stability of the country.”

The flourishing relationship between Prince Charles and Camilla, played by Olivia Williams, is also reflected with the pair sharing intimate moments together.

As the spotlight intensifies on Diana, the character can be heard saying: “People will never understand how it’s been for me. I never stood a chance.”

The princess can be seen struggling emotionally and later wearing her famous “revenge dress” – a figure-hugging, low-cut, off-the-shoulder black silk gown.

Netflix/Supplied Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown season 5.

A scene shows her slamming on the brakes of her car, in a prelude to the Paris car crash that would later kill her.

Sir John Major: 'Series is malicious nonsense'

This week, Dame Judi Dench – who is not in the show but is a friend of the Queen Consort – called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode of the show, saying the hit Netflix drama has begun to verge on “crude sensationalism”.

Sir John Major, played by Jonny Lee Miller, described scenes which reportedly depict the King, then the Prince of Wales, plotting to oust the Queen, as “malicious nonsense”.

A spokesman for Netflix has insisted the streaming service makes clear that The Crown is a fictionalised drama in press materials, cast and crew interviews, on social media, and when viewers tune into The Crown’s landing page on service.

The new trailer, posted on YouTube, is introduced as: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Series five will be available from November 9.