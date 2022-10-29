Meet Janine Morrell-Gunn, the woman behind most of your favourite children's TV shows

If you’ve ever sat down and watched a children’s TV show made in New Zealand, chances are Janine Morrell-Gunn had something to do with it. Bridget Jones meets the woman who has shaped so many memories for young Kiwis.

Beauty and the Beast with Selwyn Toogood, the evening news with Angela D’Audney, Life in the Fridge Exists, What Now. For close to 40 years, Janine Morrell-Gunn (Ngāti Kahungunu) has been influencing what we watch on television. From her start in TVNZ’s news and current affairs department fresh out of university in the early 1980s, through to running the broadcaster’s children’s television department, and more as the boss of Whitebait Media, the production company she runs with husband Jason Gunn, the television pioneer has influenced screen life for generations of Kiwi kids.

Now, as she prepares to receive the 2022 Television Legend Award at this year’s NZTV Awards to be held on November 24, Morrell-Gunn, 60, talks us through some of the pivotal moments of her career - and life away from the camera.

The power of TV

Morrell-Gunn was the president of Canterbury University’s Students’ Association during her last year studying for a bachelor of arts. It was 1981, and she was deeply involved in protests against the Springbok rugby tour. It was around this time that she first appeared on TV - and it was the first time she was arrested.

I was involved with Students Against the Tour and on this particular day I had work at 6 o’clock, and I wasn’t meant to be going [to the protest], but a few people were unwell. We were just doing a usual rolling protest - they were very peaceful. I’d often have my mum beside me.

This day, we were wandering up Colombo St, and I happened to be up the front, holding the banner, I had a helmet on, and it was a comms issue. We stopped and sat down and were meant to get the orders to stand up and keep moving, but we didn’t get up quick enough. And as a result of that - for failure to move on, obstruction of a carriageway, section 37 of whatever - we were arrested. And I had one phone call I could make [at the police station] and I called work, because I didn’t want to lose my job. It was fine, because mum was watching the 6 o’clock news, and she saw me getting loaded in the van, so she knew where I was.

Long-held dreams

It was an ad in The Press looking for TVNZ interns that kick-started Morrell-Gunn’s television career. She spent 10 years working as a director and producer in the news and current affairs department, including an early job with the legendary Angela D’Audney.

In high school, I wanted to be a television producer. It’s so weird, right? I always wanted to be a television producer, I wanted to work in news and current affairs and I wanted to change the world for good. I’ve kind of got that do-gooder, pious gene in me - you just need to talk to my family and they will tell you that.

I thought producer was the key role, and that was the place to be. We’re talking the 1970s in Hornby, a neighbourhood where, for girls, the best job you could possibly get was to work in a bank - which was a great job - and the boys all went to the freezing works, steel plant and the glass factory. It was a different world and a different time.

In The Press, in those days, they had a little ad for television interns and I applied. It was 1983 and I got the internship, and got into TV and it was amazing. I was with TVNZ for 10 years, where I really learnt my craft.

My first job was with a stalwart and icon of television news: I got to roll the autocue for [newsreader] Angela D’Audney. Luckily I’d done shorthand typing at school, because I’d have to type the script - THE script - onto a narrow piece of paper, and then you would sit in the studio - honestly I was petrified - and you’d roll the script and she would look at me and say “faster, faster” or “slow down!”. She was fierce.

I went into trainee directing on Foreign Correspondent and Eyewitness News and had a real passion for current affairs. It was an interesting time for me. You live in a world, as a young person at university, where you mix with like-minded people with similar values. And I got into the newsroom and thought oh my gosh, is this it? It wasn’t the wild west, but it was pretty out there for me and my tribe certainly wasn’t in that newsroom. There were a lot of tantrums - always from men, throwing their toys out of the cot, and hey, they wanted to fight for their story, fight for more time. It was a real eye-opener for me, who was sitting there thinking we’re here to change the world, and we weren’t really.

The birth of a children’s TV fan

Like so many things, Morrell-Gunn’s career in children’s television, where she would go on to make a massive contribution to the industry, started with being in the right place, at the right time - and being willing to say yes.

After my internship, they sent me to religious programmes in Dunedin and I was gutted. But I did my time in Dunedin, and I worked on Beauty and the Beast, blowing up cue cards for Selwyn Toogood. And I worked as a director on Viewfinder. I found my voice there; it was current affairs - for young people. It was very tough.

I wanted to get back to Auckland. The head of children’s television asked if I would be interested in going to Christchurch. I said no thank you. Then he said, “well there is an opportunity to go to the European Union Broadcasting Children’s conference in Oxford”. I hardly blinked. I thought, yeah I can work in children’s TV - and that was the beginning for me. There was no going back.

In Oxford, I stayed in a big, flash hotel; they had a phone in the toilet and I called my mum and talked and talked and talked to her. Then I went downstairs, and I had used all my per diems for the entire trip on the phone call. No-one had told me I was meant to go to the red phone box, put 4 cents in and call collect.

On the way home, I stayed in Singapore for a night. In that hotel room, I created Life In the Fridge Exists [the 1980s/90s teen magazine show, starring Grant Kereama, Phil Keoghan, Oscar Kightley and Kerre Woodham]. It was the first show I created. I thought, we need young people to lead this show, they need to follow their passions and it be in their voice. Once I got into it, I never went back - there were so many great people, and stories to tell and things to showcase and celebrate.

I don’t even think I was 30 when I became TVNZ’s head of children’s television, and when I think about young ones now, that’s a big responsibility - but you didn't think it at the time.

Son of a Gunn - and me

Love and the workplace is often a tricky thing, but Morrell-Gunn and husband Jason Gunn met while she was producing his show, early in his TV career. They have gone on to have a family, and still successfully work together, more than 30 years on from that first meeting.

I was researching an early childhood show and got asked to produce what was called After 2 with Jason and Thingee. It was a bit of a graveyard shift - they would record the whole show on a Tuesday night from 6pm-10pm and it was Jason and Thingee and a palm tree and a birthday book. The director would be there, reading the newspaper. I leaned in, big time; it was so funny, and they took the mickey out of themselves and everyone else, and it was refreshing. Jason had all week to write the scripts, and he wrote them in pencil and walked around the office procrastinating.

The Son of a Gunn Show I created as a showcase for his talents and his ability to connect with young people. I produced that for the first couple of years - it was on for five - but I became the head of children’s television for TVNZ. It was a really beautiful show for young people.

We did a big thing getting together. We’d say that to each other all the time. We are completely opposite in so many ways, and yet it works. Our whole has been greater than the parts. The thing we are most proud of is our children. What is beautiful is that we have been able to raise our family and have a lifestyle in Christchurch, a city that has been through a lot, but that has built in us a resilience and a passion for this place and the people.

And that’s what we’ve always grown and maintained around Whitebait, the number of people we’ve grown and supported - particularly talent. If we had made these shows in Auckland, they’d be off cutting a ribbon there, signing something here or there - I wouldn’t get them in that studio on a Sunday morning. But they come to Christchurch, and they go to bed at 9pm with a Milo and we check in on that. Then they come here and we’ve got breakfast ready and hopefully we teach good discipline, and provide support. I’m so pleased we are in this bubble, because it lets us focus on the kaupapa of really putting kids at the front and centre.

Hard lessons

Morrell-Gunn was the executive producer of TVNZ's children's unit in Christchurch for seven years. When the unit relocated to Avalon Studios in Wellington in 1998, she chose to stay in Christchurch with her family and Whitebait Media, their production company, which has gone on to make shows including What Now, Bumble and Fanimals.

I run true to course, and whānau comes first. It was scary to leave TVNZ, but it was time. That particular year, we were building a house, building Whitebait, and having a baby [daughter Faith] so that was tough. Looking back, that was one of the toughest times. I used to lay awake at night and worry about how we were going to do this. But if we lost the house, we’d still have each other, we’d be fine.

It’s that thing [when you start your own company] where people say, where’s the stationery cupboard and you think, oh god, I am the stationery cupboard, here’s a pen from my bag! We’ve run out of coffee, toilet paper…!

I’m 25 years down the line, but I’m still here. The advice from the accountant is always, you need another show, and 24 hours is a long time in TV - you can have a show, lose a show, and claw it back again.

I had to learn a lot of editorial nous [in children’s TV]. I’ve probably had the most BSA [Broadcasting Standards Authority] complaints against the work I do. Working in children’s [TV], a lot of people have a lot of views on what you should and shouldn’t be doing. Last week’s was Mon and Ron on [TVNZ 2 afterschool show] The Feed sucking helium balloons and changing their voices. I had to fall on my sword - first do no wrong - and the demonstration was inappropriate. That editorial nous has been learnt through many mistakes, stepping over the line and then coming back. I’ve got an inbuilt censor now.

Joy and connection

After four decades in the industry, Morrell-Gunn knows the impact of children’s TV on its audiences better than most. For her, that’s the driver to keep going.

We’re not curing cancer, we’re not learning how to live on the moon, but we see it every day, in 100 different ways, with the emails and letters and drawings and the website chat pages, kids want to connect with one another and with us, and tell their stories and feel good and express joy.

But the real impact, being as old as I am, much much later, now I hear adults, in explicit detail, recall their connection with the shows they’ve made. And how it made them feel, and how they’d come home every day from school, and they’d be on their own, a lot of them, and we were their friend, their consistent companion. What they learnt, and how that made them feel - and most of all, how much they laughed.

[There is so much] access to many other digital forms of entertainment, but we still have that digital divide, and we do still very much see, in the productions we make, that it is lower socio-economic households that do still sit and turn on the telly. But over the time, we’ve probably given less priority to - and under-funded - children’s content and production. So we don’t have those long-running series throughout the afternoon and the week and the mornings anymore. And we certainly don’t have the same range of genres as adults get to watch.

All we do is hold that little window open where we can and try to bring joy, because you see the value in that.