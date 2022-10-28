Ye music dropped from NZME radio stations, but Mediaworks says there has been no 'negative feedback' to the status quo

A number of New Zealand radio stations have pulled all music by the artist formerly known as Kanye West from rotation, amid recent controversy surrounding the rapper.

But one national network says it has not received any negative feedback about continuing to play a “limited number” of Ye’s songs.

David Rowland Hip-hop music artist Kanye West in concert at the Vector Arena, Auckland in 2008.

A spokesperson for Mediaworks, which owns stations including the Edge and Mai FM told Stuff, “we have a very limited number of songs playing across just a couple of our radio brands”.

“We are actively staying on top of audience sentiment, and have had no negative feedback.”

However, NZME, which owns stations including Flava, The Hits and ZM has pulled all tracks by the controversial artist from rotation.

Mike McClung, NZME’s chief content officer told Stuff, “we have removed all Kanye West songs from our playlists across all NZME’s stations.”

“We had a small number of tracks of his on ZM and Flava. We constantly review the playlists on our music stations, and at this time didn't deem it appropriate to feature Kanye West.”

Globally, Apple Music joined a growing list of those cutting ties with the artist on Friday, as Deadline reported the rapper’s Essentials Playlist was no longer available on the platform.

However, Apple’s rival Spotify said this week they would keep the rapper’s music on the service, despite publicly condemning his comments.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty A number of people and companies have cut ties with Ye this week, following backlash over recent anti-semitic comments.

The recent backlash against the Gold Digger artist came as a result of anti-semitic posts, which resulted in his accounts being restricted on Instagram and Twitter. Earlier this month, Ye was criticised for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday Adidas announced it was cutting ties with Ye, and would stop production of the rapper’s Yeezy line, which accounted for about $2.6 billion of his net worth.

He was also dropped by his talent agency CAA. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian publicly spoke out against anti-semitism in a tweet and MRC Entertainment dropped an already-completed documentary. London’s famous wax museum, Madame Tussauds, also removed its wax statue of the rapper form public view.

New Zealand’s radio response to Ye is not the first time local stations have taken a stance against controversy surrounding artists.

In 2019, Michael Jackson’s music was scrapped from New Zealand radio stations after Leaving Neverland, an explosive documentary by filmmaker Dan Reed, that focussed on claims by two men who were close to Jackson as children and claimed the singer molested them for years.