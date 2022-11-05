Case 63: Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac team up for a first-class podcast

The Case 63 podcast is now available to stream.

Case 63

Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in this new, 10-episode audio drama, produced by Gimlet.

It’s told as a series of therapy sessions between psychiatrist Dr Eliza Knight (played by Moore) and her new patient Peter Roiter (played by Isaac), who claims to have time-travelled from the year 2062.

He says he’s there to tell her a message from the future that will save the world from something catastrophic that hasn’t happened yet, and while Dr Knight is initially sceptical, her sessions with Roiter unfold in a way that tests the limits of reality.

I had a feeling I’d love this one – and it certainly didn’t disappoint –Case 63 is a riveting and fast-paced tale, aided by Moore and Isaac’s first-class voice acting.

It immediately reminded me of Gimlet’s 2016 fiction podcast, Homecoming, which also featured Isaac in a lead role, so fans of that series will find much to like in Case 63.

All episodes of Case 63 are available to listen to now, exclusively on Spotify.

Supplied Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore provide the voices of Peter Roiter and Dr Eliza Knight on the Case 63 podcast.

The Paddlefish Caviar Heist

This is an intriguing new series from Imperative Entertainment and Vespucci, set in the small, sleepy town of Warsaw, Missouri (if you’ve seen Ozark on Netflix, imagine a similar setting).

A few years ago, Warsaw – apparently the “paddlefish capital of the world” – unwittingly became the centre of an international caviar smuggling ring, so host Helen Hollyman heads to the town to investigate what really happened.

I’ve only listened to the first episode of The Paddlefish Caviar Heist, and so far, I’ve enjoyed Hollyman’s hosting style – her enquiries haven’t borne much fruit yet, but she’s humorous and self-aware of her outsider status in Warsaw.

The folky, atmospheric music of the series is also a highlight, adding a cinematic quality to the story.

Episodes of The Paddlefish Caviar Heist are widely available and come out weekly.

Culpable

Tenderfoot TV and Resonate Recordings have returned with a new season of this popular 2019 investigative true-crime series.

Season two delves into another unsolved case, this time in Ohio, where 22-year-old Brittany Stykes was shot while driving in 2013, with her 14-month-old baby in the back-seat.

To tell you the truth, I never actually made it to the end of season one of Culpable – it had a whopping 17-episodes, all of which were between 30 and 60 minutes in length, and unfortunately, after a while, I just started to lose interest.

Season two has been a pretty slow burn so far – host Dennis Cooper has spent a lot of time painting a picture of Brittany’s character and speaking to those who were close to her, which is often a necessary step in true-crime storytelling when you’re dealing with real families who are still grieving the loss of a loved one.

However, there is a balance to strike between exploring a victim’s character and driving the story forward, and I’m not sure that season two of Culpable has got this balance quite right.

New episodes of Culpable are released widely on Thursdays, but Tenderfoot+ subscribers can listen early and ad-free.