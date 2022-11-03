Paddy Gower has Issues, Couples Therapy NZ among the local shows we are talking about from Three's 2023 lineup

Blow Up, hosted by Jaquie Brown, will be coming to Three in 2023.

From blowing up balloons and spelling bees to sitting down in couples therapy and getting a bit more Paddy Gower in your life, Three has a diverse lineup for 2023.

While Dancing With the Stars isn’t slated for a comeback, another old favourite makes a return despite a less than impressive season, and many more new titles will be making their debut. With so many changes, here’s a handy list of the local shows we think will get people talking in 2023.

Blow Up

While glass blowing is sparking interest on the eyes and ears of Netflix watchers, this Jaquie Brown hosted competition series will be offering a different kind of blow.

Having originated first in the Netherlands, the show presents the best – and quite literally brightest – creations from New Zealand’s balloon artists on Blow Up, as they fight through challenges and critiques of judge Dave Brenn, a prominent balloon artist, to be crowned champion.

Here’s hoping viewers can expect more than the classic balloon dogs and swords given to kids at carnivals – the original Dutch show boasted an inflatable version of Lady and The Tramp, as well as a balloon dragon and jungle scene.

The Block

THREE 2022 winners Chloe and Ben only made $4000 off their Block sale.

Despite a “train-wreck” year, The Block will return for its eleventh season in 2023.

The show has been a powerhouse for Three since debuting in 2012, but last season’s lukewarm sales on the Orewa properties contestants had spent months working on left many wondering if the show should be scrapped altogether.

The Block 2022 winners Chloe and Ben had made a less than impressive $4000 winning from their house sale (on top of the $100k show prize), one team earned a measly $100 and two other teams walked away with no dosh to flash for their efforts.

Will The Block 2023 promise anything different? Here’s hoping.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee

Guy Montgomery will play host to a spelling bee that’ll put the wits of other Kiwi comedians to the test in front of a live studio audience.

Aptly titled Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, Montgomery began the competition from the comfort of his home in April 2020. While many of us were doomscrolling our way through lockdown, the likes of Chris Parker, Rose Matefeo and Tom Sainsbury were taking part in Montgomery’s live YouTube broadcast to show the nation these class clowns can keep their wits about them.

Parker, Josh Thomson, Urzila Carlson and Matt Heath will be returning to compete in the new iteration of the competition, swapping out their web cameras for something a little more high-definition.

Paddy Gower Has Issues

Patrick Gower is certainly enjoying his time in the sun.

With the success of his Patrick Gower On documentaries (and perhaps as a call back to the good old days of Campbell Live), the charismatic journalist will now have a routine spot on our television screens with in-depth investigative reports branded with Paddy’s “trademark edge.”

Fans of the Patrick Gower On specials, never fear: Gower told an excited audience at launch of Three’s new lineup the documentaries will still be coming.

Couples Therapy

Kiwi couples seeking help in their relationship (and wanting the whole country to know about it) will make an appearance on the NZ version of this hit US television series.

Couples Therapy distances itself from the booming brand of reality television love stories by branding itself as a documentary series, seeing real life couples “of diverse backgrounds and gender” experiencing therapy to work through their issues.

Tracked

The extreme hide and seek show Tracked will be making a return in 2023.

Eight pairs of contestants are tests to a game of cat and mouse set in the South Island that tests both their mental and physical strength, with the winning team taking home $100,000.

It’s no secret that Kiwis love seeing other Kiwis battle through intense challenges on reality television, so the return of Tracked will likely be keeping audiences happy.