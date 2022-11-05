Westworld cancelled after four seasons, HBO confirms

Popular sci-fi series Westworld, which has won nine Emmys since its 2016 debut, will not be returning for a fifth season.

HBO announced the show’s cancellation on Saturday morning (NZ time) and Variety reported reasons include declining viewership, the high cost of production and ongoing evaluation of programming by HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

A statement about the decision to drop Westworld was released by HBO.

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,” it read.

“We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Supplied The fourth and final season of Westworld premiered in June, 2022.

The series was created by producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and starred Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and Prodigal Son’s Aurora Perrineau joined the cast for the fourth season, which premiered in New Zealand in June.

Creators Nolan and Joy said in a statement that making the series had been “one of the highlights of our careers”.

“We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”

Supplied A significant drop in ratings is reportedly one of the reasons for Westworld’s cancellation.

Westworld, which is available on streaming service Neon was one of many big-name productions by HBO, which also include House of the Dragon, Euphoria and the upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us, which will feature Kiwi actor Melanie Lynskey.

The show debuted in 2016 and was a popular dystopian sci-fi series based on Michael Crichton’s cult 1973 film of the same name.

The series premiere saw HBO’s highest viewership since True Detective two years prior. But by the fourth season, ratings had dropped significantly.

The show was nominated for 54 Emmys over the years, and won nine. Thandiwe Newton took the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2018.