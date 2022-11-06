The inspiration behind the Crown's latest storyline – that creators didn't include

The Crown’s portrayal of Charles the Prince of Wales as an impatient, scheming heir to the throne has caused plenty of controversy.

But the Sunday Telegraph can reveal that the inspiration for the storyline was a brief furore that does not even feature in the forthcoming, penultimate series of the Netflix drama.

Writer Peter Morgan was fascinated by a debate that accompanied Queen Elizabeth II’s 65th birthday in 1991.

The much-loved monarch had reached the retirement age of “ordinary people” and it prompted questions about the future of the monarchy.

Tim Graham The late Queen aged 65 - the retirement age.

Sky News carried out a straw poll, the Mirror newspaper ran a story asking: Is It Time For Her To Hang Up Her Crown? The Express asked a similar question: “With Prince Charles waiting in the wings, is it time for her to step down and enjoy a happy and glorious retirement?" Others followed suit.

Such debate does not feature in the fifth series, which is released on Wednesday, but was used by Morgan as the jumping off point for one of its main storylines.

He is said to have been fascinated by the manner in which this birthday milestone captured the public imagination. It provided an argument for abdication the year before her “annus horribilis” of 1992.

Telegraph As she turned 65 on April 21, 1991, the Telegraph newspaper sought to reflect the public mood.

Sources close to the show say it proves that the series is research-based and grounded heavily in “the events and feeling of the times” and that overall, Morgan’s depiction of Prince Charles was “very nuanced and supportive”.

He is portrayed, they insist, as an agent for change and reform, keen to protect the monarchy’s future by ensuring that it moves with the times.

In doing so, he is shown repeatedly clashing with his mother, warning her what could happen if the institution does not move forward with the rest of the world.

“You cannot be blamed for living a long life,” he tells her. “But you have to accept that your values were shaped by Queen Mary, hers by Queen Victoria.

“I'm just worried, mummy, that if we continue to hold onto these Victorian notions of how the monarchy should look, how it should feel, then the world will move on and those who come after you will be left with nothing.”

Keith Bernstein/Netflix Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in the new season of The Crown.

Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, is also shown trying to recruit the prime ministers of the day to his cause, suggesting to each, in turn, that they might recognise his plight and agree that the institution was in need of a revamp.

He summons Sir John Major, played by Jonny Lee Miller, to a secret meeting at Highgrove in 1991, hinting that he could replace his mother just as the Conservative party had ousted Margaret Thatcher the previous year.

“What makes the Conservative party successful? Its instinct for renewal and its willingness to make way for someone younger,” he says.

“For almost 60 years my great-great-grandfather Edward VII was kept waiting in the wings. He longed to be given responsibilities but his mother refused. And yet when his time came he proved his doubters wrong and his reign was a triumph.”

Towards the end of the series, he is shown telling Sir Tony Blair in 1997: “If we want to preserve what's best about the Crown then two modern, forward-thinking men might need to work together to protect not only the monarchy’s future but as heir to the throne, my future too.”

Netflix Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

Both Sir John and Sir Tony have condemned the programme for showing the King trying to involve them in a plot against his mother.

Sir John said that the storylines were 'utterly untrue' while Sir Tony described them as “complete and utter rubbish”.

The storyline may have provoked ire but the notion of abdication was floated quite widely during the 1990s, when it was largely viewed as support for the then-Prince Charles rather than comment on the late Queen.

A Mori poll in 1990 found that almost half of those surveyed were in favour of the Queen abdicating at some point during her reign in favour of the Prince of Wales.

As she turned 65 on April 21, 1991, the Telegraph sought to reflect the public mood. “Given that the Queen enjoys good health and shows no sign of flagging, it is the argument in favour of the Prince of Wales that has proved most enduring,” one report said.

“The notion is that he will find it hard to wait his turn, that a real role must be found for him. Supporters say the more active role in politics and government that he has taken recently suggests a yearning for real involvement that will be frustrated if he has to wait another 10, 20 or - given the longevity of the family - even 30 years.”

It added: “Others believe this is a problem feared more by his admirers than by the Prince himself.”

A source close to The Crown said: “Morgan seeks to dramatise historical events as they happened. He can’t change history, he reflects it.”

Separately, Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Diana, Princess of Wales, has said she feels like audiences know The Crown is "clearly fictional".

Asked whether she felt defensive to the criticism of the show in an interview with the Guardian, she said: "I don't really. I understand what the show is and what it's trying to do.

"I also understand the reaction to it. I think this is a period of time that's been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with."

The actor feels in her mind the show is a television drama, based on real events. "I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts," she added."I never watched The Crown and thought, 'this is a documentary' or 'this is obviously true'."