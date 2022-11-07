'Technical issues' sent TVNZ's Breakfast off air for nearly 45 minutes

Viewers were left in the dark this morning after TVNZ’s morning news show Breakfast went off-air for nearly 45 minutes.

The show was on for around a minute at its usual start time of 6am on Monday before disappearing, with Breakfast’s Twitter account citing “technical issues.”

“Kia ora - We're having technical issues this morning, we're working on them and will be with you shortly!” it read.

“Welcome back to breakfast if you were here with us at 6am,” host Jenny-May Clarkson said, returning 44 minutes after the show went off-air.

TVNZ TVNZ was down for 44 minutes on Monday morning.

Hosts Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean tried to find the “silver-lining” of the situation in a post to McLean’s Instagram story.

“Good morning from the studio ... we are meant to be on air right now,” McLean told his followers.

“This is about opportunities though,” Clarkson joked.

“Replacing challenge with an opportunity.”

A TVNZ spokesperson told Stuff: “Breakfast went to air a little later than scheduled this morning due to technical difficulties. Once they were resolved, viewers were able to join Jenny-May, Indira and Matty shortly before 6.45am.”

In the absence of the Breakfast show, Dog Squad Puppy School filled in.

Breakfast is on every day from 6am to 9am, hosted by Clarkson, McLean, and Indira Stewart.