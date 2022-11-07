Tony Blair and John Major criticise The Crown season 5: 'complete and utter rubbish'

The Crown’s newest season is continuously coming under fire for its inclusion of some controversial story lines in regard to the current monarch, King Charles III.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major have added their voices into the discussion and critisised The Crown’s depiction of their characters.

Tony Blair was elected as the Prime Minister of the country in 1997, and was at the office during the death of Diana, former Princess of Wales.

In Season 5 set to release on November 9, then Prince of Wales, now King Charles, is seen holding a meeting with the newly appointed Blair in order to protect his future and pave the way for him to marry Camilla.

A spokesperson for Blair has told UK Daily Telegraph that, “It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish”.

John Major, Blair’s predecessor and the one who was responsible for announcing the separation between Charles and Diana in 1992 to the Houses of Parliament, also debunked a scene in the series where Charles is seen seeking the support of Major to bring his reign forward by the abdication of the throne by his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

In a letter sent to the Telegraph by Major he elaborated:

“It will be profoundly hurtful to a family who are still grieving for the very person on whose life the entire drama was founded.

“Netflix may well take the view that any publicity is good publicity. But I assure them it is not – most especially when it disrespects the memory of those no longer alive, or puts words into the mouths of those still living and in no position to defend themselves.

“Fiction should not be paraded as fact.

“I gather Netflix continues to refuse to put out a disclaimer at the top of the opening credits, on the basis that ‘everyone knows this is a drama series’. But this is simply not good enough. If everyone knows, why not acknowledge that?

“Without such action, many millions – around the world – could still be influenced by a damaging and fictional script, which claims ‘authority’ by being interspersed with historical fact.

“Entertainment is a great and glorious industry that brings enormous pleasure to many millions. Netflix should not demean it with portrayals which are both injurious and untrue.”