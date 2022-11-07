Anika Moa is leaving Flava saying she is 'burnt out, exhausted'

Anika Moa chats to New Zealand musicians for her new TVNZ series Anika Moa Reunited.

Anika Moa will be leaving the Flava Breakfast show at the end of 2022 citing health issues and the need to focus on her family.

Moa wrote on Instagram on Monday that she was “grateful” to have worked with “such f......g pros”, tagging her co-hosts Stacey Morrison and Mike Puru, who started hosting the breakfast slot earlier this year.

“I am grateful that I got to learn from them and I threw myself in there even though I was scared and thought I couldn’t do it but I did and I could,” Moa wrote.

“But now I’m tired. I’m burnt out. I need to leave [Flava] and focus on my health and myself and my children.”

Moa went on to say she was “exhausted” from working so much, and that her “heart and head just need a break”.

She then went on to say that being diagnosed with type one diabetes was the “hardest thing I've ever had to live with”, and explained that since her diagnosis she had been living with a “deep, dark, confusing and unwanted depression”.

“It has hit me hard, so, I’m going to fight that little bitch and get better so I can come back and smash some ballsacks,” Moa wrote.

“I have a wonderful supportive love and some really wonderful friends so I’ve got the village I need. But for now. I will rest.”

Moa will be staying with the show until December 16, and will continue to perform gigs over the summer.

NZME’s Chief Radio Officer Jason Winstanley said Moa was “an extremely busy woman” and had made the decision to focus on “other commitments”, including her music, health and family.

“Anika has brought so much to NZME and we will all miss her wicked sense of humour, huge laugh and her loyalty to her workmates, and we know Flava’s listeners will miss her too.”

Winstanley said NZME were “completely supportive of her decision”.

The musician first started joined NZME’s radio network in 2019, where she hosted The Hits drive radio show.

An article published on Friday said Moa planned to leave her role on the Flava Breakfast show at the end of the year, but was removed shortly afterwards.

A second article titled “Watch: Anika Moa's funniest moments” which also mentioned Moa’s departure was removed as well.

At the time, NZME would not comment on the disappearing articles.

On Monday, the NZ Herald confirmed Moa’s departure and said “this story was first published on November 4 but was later taken offline due to the radio announcement being delayed”.

In February, Moa revealed that she had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after being diagnosed with type 2 in 2021.

“I ended up in hospital late last year and I was really unwell. I was burnt out and felt lethargic and in pain... I didn’t know how sick I was until my body finally had enough,” Moa said on Instagram at the time.

Moa told Stuff she did not want to comment any further on her departure.