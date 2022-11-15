TVNZ has already spent almost $600,000 on proposed merger with RNZ

The National Party's broadcasting spokesperson, MP Melissa Lee, blasts the merger of RNZ and TVNZ.

TVNZ has spent almost $600,000 on the proposed merger with RNZ – which may yet be cancelled should National succeed in the 2023 election.

The state television broadcaster released documents under the Official Information Act that showed it had incurred costs of $592,424 on the merger between March 1 and October 31.

An accompanying statement from TVNZ said the costs included: “backfilling for existing TVNZ employees focusing on the project, contractors and consultants specifically hired for the project (including external legal and financial advice), and travel costs”.

There were 35 TVNZ employees involved with the project in some way, three of whom were “dedicated full-time”, the statement said.

In addition, five external contractors or consultants were engaged by TVNZ in this period to work specifically on the project.

Stuff RNZ and TVNZ are set to merge into a mega-entity.

“These are a mix of part-time and full-time roles, and cover policy advice, communications (as parental leave cover), finance and project management.”

One of those external contractors is Brent Webling, TVNZ chief executive Simon Power’s former Parliamentary press secretary.

TVNZ said Webling had been providing media relations services for TVNZ on the new public media entity project on a consulting basis since April.

“TVNZ did not have communications resource for both its daily work as well as this project, nor did it have communications personnel based in Wellington, and so Mr Webling’s expertise was sought on a short term basis.”

Rob Kitchin Brent Webling, TVNZ chief executive Simon Power’s former Parliamentary press secretary, has been contracted since April, working 20 hours per week on the new Public Media Entity project for TVNZ.

Despite previously serving under Power during his time as a National Party Cabinet minister, TVNZ said Webling was recruited by TVNZ’s director of corporate affairs Brent McAnulty. The role was not advertised.

Webling’s contribution helps provide staffing cover, with two members of TVNZ’s communications team spending time away on maternity leave this year.

Webling has been working for TVNZ “up to 20 hours per week”. TVNZ refused to reveal what he is being paid, saying: “Any rate is commercially sensitive to Mr Webling’s business.”

Stuff has also gone to RNZ for information on the amount it has invested and what resources it has so far dedicated to the merger process.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National's broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee is promising to reverse the planned merger of state broadcasters RNZ and TVNZ.

A bill to merge the two state broadcasters had been making its way through Parliament since June, with the Government hoping to have the legislation passed early next year.

All going to plan, former Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said the merger could be complete by July 2023.

TVNZ advised Stuff some of its incurred costs were eligible for reimbursement by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

However, the plans may yet be reversed, according to recent comments from National Party broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee.

PARLIAMENT TV The bill paving the way for the merger of TVNZ and RNZ received its first reading in Parliament on July 26.

Lee vowed to cancel the merger during a Newshub Nation interview in October, saying she was convinced the proposed merger would be bad for media and freedom of the press.

But she later backtracked, slightly, saying such a move would depend on how costly it might prove to be.

She said she hoped the merger plan would be delayed, so that the new combined entity had not been formed by the 2023 election.

If the merger was already complete by then, Lee said she would still like to reverse it – depending on the financial impact – but wouldn’t put a figure on how much National was willing to spend to reverse the merger.