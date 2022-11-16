Trailblazing TV icon and Top Gear host Sue Baker dies age 67

Former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker has died age 67 after a battle with motor neurone disease.

The TV icon of the '80s died "with family around her", according to a statement released by Baker's loved ones.

Her family said: "It is with very great sadness that we share the news of Sue's passing.

"A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy.

READ MORE:

* Grand Tour host James May hospitalised after 121kph crash

* Sabine Schmitz, pioneering German race driver and former Top Gear host, dies at 51

* Celebrating 25 years of the Honda Civic Type R



"She passed at home this morning with family around her."

The statement went on to describe Baker as "a talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover".

"She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her," it continued.

"We know she meant so much to so many. Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND."

Sue Baker is remembered by car enthusiasts, fans of Top Gear and journalists as a pioneering trailblazer.

Baker joined series 4 of BBC's Top Gear back in 1980 on more than 100 episodes of the series until she left in 1991. Her role was eventually taken over by Jeremy Clarkson.

The TV personality left Top Gear in 1991 to continue working as a motoring journalist.

Baker set up and ran the Motor Racing News Service, based on the Kent motor racing track Brands Hatch. She was also the Observer's motoring editor for 13 years.

Over on Twitter, there was an outpouring of grief from journalists and others who had worked with Baker﻿.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.