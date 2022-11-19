Sold a Story: The provocative US podcast on kids' reading with a Kiwi connection

Sold a Story

This new investigative series from American Public Media puts forth a provocative premise: millions of kids don’t know how to read well because schools are ignoring the scientific evidence.

Over the course of six episodes, host Emily Hanford calls into question a particular philosophy of reading instruction that has proliferated around the world for decades, which is that kids should focus on contextual cues (like meaning and sentence structure) to figure out words, rather than sound words out.

I know this might sound a bit technical and academic, but Hanford makes the content compelling through her tight scripting, which is combined effectively with archival audio, music and interviews with parents, teachers and reading scientists.

There’s also an interesting New Zealand connection in the series – one of the literacy educators Hanford scrutinises is Dame Marie Clay, whose influential Reading Recovery programme was developed at the University of Auckland in the 1970s and later became taught internationally.

While Hanford’s criticisms of Clay and other similar educational figures are certainly persuasive, I got to the end of the show feeling like I wanted to hear more from the other side – after all, there still seem to be many proponents of the reading instruction style Hanford criticises, so I think the podcast would have been stronger if it had featured a bit more of those voices.

All episodes of Sold a Story are available to listen to now, wherever you get your podcasts.

Supplied Emily Hanford is the host of the Sold a Story podcast.

READ MORE:

* The Aotearoa History Show: RNZ's excellent podcast series about our past returns

* Case 63: Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac team up for a first-class podcast

* We Were Three: New US podcast tells a heartbreaking Covid tale

* Borrasca: The terrifying podcast that's not for the faint-of-heart is back



The Last Archive

The American historian and journalist Jill Lepore is back with a new third season of this podcast that looks at the history of truth in a post-truth world.

Earlier seasons of the show explored a range of fascinating stories about how our collective relationship with truth has seemingly gone downhill over time, but in season three, Lepore is focused on solutions, looking at ways common knowledge gets built and ties communities together.

Stories featured in this season are just as quirky and interesting as previous seasons, ranging from the history of encyclopaedias to high school juries deciding the truthfulness of political ads.

The thoughtful, intelligent style of Lepore’s print journalism transfers easily into her scripting in The Last Archive, making her an undeniably engaging and entertaining host.

New episodes of The Last Archive are available every Friday on all major podcast platforms.

True Story

The makers of Stuff’s outstanding series The Commune have just released this new current affairs podcast.

Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham are sharing the hosting seat this time and ,throughout the series, both are travelling the country with their microphones, meeting Kiwis with interesting tales to tell.

What I’ve liked about the first two episodes is that they have both featured the voices of people on the frontline of a particularly complex issue and each person is experiencing the consequences of decisions made by people far away.

For example, episode one speaks to three Uber drivers who are managed by an infuriating-sounding automated chat system (rather than a person), while episode two features people who are trying to undo decades of ecological havoc caused by introduced species.

At times, the repartee between Dudding and Bingham sounds a bit scripted and rehearsed, but overall, True Story has been a dynamic and enjoyable listen so far.

New episodes of True Story come out every Sunday on all major podcast platforms.