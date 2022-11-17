Netflix cancelled Selling Tampa, cast member wonders if race played a role

Within just 24 hours of debuting on Netflix, Selling Tampa was the No 1 television show in the US.

The Selling Sunset spinoff made headlines for highlighting the success (and sometimes, drama) of Allure Realty, an all-female, all-Black real estate firm set in Tampa Bay.

Now, nearly a year later, Page Six has broken the news: The reality television show will not be returning for a second season.

One cast member wondered if race placed a role.

“When they show us (Black women) in a different light – when we’re bickering, fighting and name-calling – they get a Season 2 and Season 3, but that’s not what we were displaying,” cast member Juawana Colbert told Page Six.

“I feel like we weren’t given a second chance, possibly because of what we represented as minority women.”

The sizzling reality show made headlines when it aired in December 2021. It was the brainchild of Adam DiVello, who viewers can also thank for Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.

The Tampa version followed Allure Realty’s head broker Sharelle Rosado, plus Colbert, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

According to the Page Six article, Netflix took awhile to clarify whether or not the show would be returning. Divello and a producer shared the news with the cast on a Zoom call last week.

“Adam specifically said (the decision) was related to numbers but never gave any additional information,” Colbert told Page Six.

“I don’t know if he was talking about rating numbers or budget numbers. He just said numbers.”

While the cast won’t be returning to screens, it appears the brokerage is still going strong. Over the weekend, Rosado posted an Instagram Reel showing the team dancing to Beyoncé as part of the TikTok-famous “cuff it challenge” during a Friendsgiving celebration.

“We are more than a brokerage,” the caption read. “We’re family.”

