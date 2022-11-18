Amazon announces revival of Aussie soap Neighbours

Amazon has saved Australian soap Neighbours, months after the show was cancelled.

Neighbours aired its then-final episode in New Zealand in September, having aired across the ditch back in July.

But its demise has not lasted long, with Amazon revealing a new series is on the way in 2023.

“Surprise! @neighbours has a new home on Amazon Freevee! Re-explore the lives, loves and challenges of your favourite residents from Ramsey Street. Thousands of iconic episodes and a brand-new series coming 2023!” Amazon Freevee posted on Twitter late on Thursday night (NZT).

The beloved show will screen in the UK and US through Amazon’s ad-supported Freevee service.

In Australia and New Zealand, it will screen via Amazon Prime, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported.

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following,” said Amazon Studios’ Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming.

“We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

In March it was announced that the soap, which made stars of the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Craig McLachlan, would end filming in June after it was unable to secure funding from a British broadcast partner.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” the show announced on its social media channels at the time.

Fremantle TV The main cast of Neighbours posed for this photo when the show originally wrapped for the last time.

Earlier this year, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said the show would not end with a bang.

"Ramsay Street is eternal, and I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene. I would never, ever blow it up," he said.

"The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future."

And that future is officially coming.