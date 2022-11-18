Ellen Pompeo has announced she's leaving Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy lead Ellen Pompeo has announced her upcoming departure from the series, which has been running for 19 seasons.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” Pompeo wrote in an Instagram post. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world.”

The farewell marks the end of an era, although Pompeo will remain on as an executive producer for the rest of this season, according to Entertainment Weekly

In her post, Pompeo suggested that the series would continue, and that she may even return to cameo: “This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

READ MORE:

* Wait, Ellen Pompeo hasn't seen 'most' of Grey's Anatomy

* Grey's Anatomy's fate revealed: Find out what's next for the medical drama

* Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery: Kate Walsh returning for Grey's Anatomy season 18



This season, Meredith has left to Boston where she has found a school for gifted children that will accommodate her daughter, Zola, who has been having panic attacks.

Supplied Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy made Pompeo TV’s highest earning actress. It premiered in 2005 and has won 38 Emmy Awards during its run.