Infamous: New US podcast takes listeners inside outrageous culture scandals

The podcast Infamous is now available to stream.

Infamous

Hosted by journalists Vanessa Grigoriadis and Gabriel Sherman, Infamous is a collection of mini-series about some of the most outrageous American culture scandals seen in recent decades.

Grigoriadis takes the reins in the first story of the show, which is all about the rise and fall of Joe Francis, the notorious founder of adult entertainment company Girls Gone Wild.

Later episodes recount the shocking story of the sex cult NXIVM, and feature exclusive interviews with cult members who have never spoken publicly before, such as Smallville actress Allison Mack.

I’ve only listened to the episodes about Girls Gone Wild, but so far, the show is nicely written, well-paced and engaging.

I’ve particularly enjoyed the reflections from Grigoriadis about the early 2000s “raunch” culture that surrounded the Girls Gone Wild franchise – and her place within this culture as a reporter (she wrote an article for Rolling Stone about Francis and his company during the height of its popularity).

New episodes of Infamous come out every Thursday on all major podcast platforms, or you can listen to the first six episodes about Girls Gone Wild by subscribing to The Binge.

Quiet Part Loud

This is a terrifying new fiction series co-produced by Gimlet and American horror extraordinaire Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions (Peele also serves as an executive producer on the series).

The narrative is set before the Trump presidency and follows a former right-wing shock jock, Rick Egan, who lost his role as a radio host after spreading racist conspiracy theories about a group of Muslim teenagers.

Eight years on from losing his job, Egan encounters an evil, disembodied entity that presents him with a Faustian bargain to get back everything he lost.

The series is an immersive, engrossing auditory experience, and, with episodes all around the 20 minute mark, highly bingeable (I listened to all of it within a day or so).

The sound design of episode eight was a particular standout – an absolute must-listen with headphones.

At times, the narrative of Quiet Part Loud got a bit confusing and I had to rewind, but overall, it’s a solid effort for Peele’s first foray into the world of audio.

All episodes of Quiet Part Loud are available to listen to now exclusively on Spotify.

Where There’s a Will: Finding Shakespeare

This new series about finding Shakespeare in unexpected places feels like a particularly timely listen, given the recent furore in Aotearoa over the Bard’s contemporary relevance.

The show is hosted by two theatre directors of different generations – Barry Edelstein and Em Weinstein – who unquestionably share a love of Shakespeare and an obvious enthusiasm for the ways in which his texts have endured over the centuries.

While the show has a specifically American focus, the stories featured in each episode are nevertheless wide-ranging: for example, one episode explores how Shakespeare is having a rehabilitative impact on incarcerated men, and another looks at how his texts are helping autistic kids express themselves.

The chatter between Edelstein and Weinstein can be a little bit stilted at times, but the show really comes into its stride in the episodes where the hosts are out in the field.

New episodes of Where There’s A Will: Finding Shakespeare come out on your preferred podcast platform every Thursday.