Selma Blair returns to Dancing with the Stars stage with emotional performance amid MS battle

S﻿elma Blair returned to the Dancing with the Stars stage this week with an emotional performance for the show's finale after leaving earlier in the season due to health concerns.

The 50-year-old actress, who is battling multiple sclerosis, danced with Sasha Farber to Jordin Sparks’ hit No Air, which Sparks performed live on Monday's episode.﻿ During the contemporary routine, Blair danced barefoot, and completed a cartwheel with the assistance of Farber.

"She's had time to rest, and she's had time to heal. She is well enough to live that dream tonight for you," Tyra Banks, who co-hosts the show, said during the episode.

Last month, Blair stepped back from the reality series on doctors' orders after five weeks of competing.

"I've been monitored... I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can't go on with the competition," Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, told Farber.

"I've pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want," she continued.

During the October episode, Blair and Farber completed a waltz to ﻿What the World Needs Now Is Love, a performance that earned the first perfect score of the season.

Disney /Stuff Selma Blair made an emotional return to the Dancing with the Stars stage.

"This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also, the power in realising it's time to walk away. I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last gentle dance," Blair said through tears.

Farber said after the duo's performance ﻿that "there aren't enough words to say how proud I am" and called Blair a "true inspiration."

Blair's latest performance on DWTS ﻿comes as she opened up about her mutually-supportive relationship with Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021.

"Christina still supports me. She's just a strong one," Blair told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "She really is. She's such a nurturer."

Disney /Stuff She performed with her partner Sasha Farber, who was her partner earlier in the series.

"If you need something, she's at your house," she continued. "There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun."

Blair also said she offered her expertise on canes to Applegate, who made her first public appearance since being diagnosed last week, attending her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony﻿ on November 14.

"I'm like, really into all of that, like all the things that help me get around, but she's getting it locked down," Blair said. "She has a lot on her plate. It's a lot, but she's as brilliant and beautiful as ever."

Blair, who attended Applegate's induction ceremony, praised her "close" friend and former co-star for "nailing just being who she is with this MS."

﻿"She was funny, and … her performance was amazing," Blair said of Applegate's speech. "I just want to witness the greats in my friends' lives."

