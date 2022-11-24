CTI host Bree Tomasel is our most popular TV personality, Stuff Circuit takes best doco, and other big winners from the TV Awards

The stars were out on the red carpet at Shed 10 in Auckland on Thursday night, wearing everything from Camilla and Marc to Number One Shoes.

Fresh from an international media award win in September, Stuff Circuit has taken out the NZ On Air best documentary at the 2022 New Zealand Television Awards.

The winning documentary, Disordered, is a video-led, multimedia investigation into how New Zealand treats people with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

The annual awards, which celebrate the best in Aotearoa television, were presented to a sold-out crowd of industry members at Auckland’s Shed 10 on Thursday evening.

The event’s first in-person ceremony since 2020 was hosted by actor and comedian Kura Forrester.

Taking out the popular publicly-voted TV personality of the year award was Celebrity Treasure Island host Bree Tomasel, who joins previous personality of the year alumni such as Hilary Barry and Matty McLean.

With an impressive eight wins, The Panthers, produced for TVNZ and TVNZ+ by Tavake Limited cleaned up the scripted categories.

The six-part drama series, which retells the rise of the Polynesian Panthers in the 1970s, won NZ On Air best drama, best post-production design, best costume design, best contribution to a soundtrack, best editing: drama or comedy drama and images and sound best cinematography for a comedy or comedy drama.

Stuff Bree Tomasel is New Zealand’s TV personality of the year, as voted for by the public.

The Screen Auckland best director for a drama or comedy drama award also went to The Panthers, with the win going to director Miki Magasiva.

Also taking home multiple awards was The Pact – a six-part TVNZ+ miniseries designed to “open up conversations” around euthanasia. Writers Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock nabbed the win for best script: drama and the series took out three of the four performance awards.

Timmie Cameron won best supporting actress, Irene Wood was presented with best actress and Kiwi legend Ian Mune won best actor.

Best supporting actor went to Scotty Cotter for his work on the TVNZ+ comedy series Kura.

Children’s television producer Janine Morrell-Gunn was also celebrated as TV legend during the evening’s celebrations, which was presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison.

For the third consecutive time, Wellington Paranormal took home best script: comedy, with comedian Tom Sainsbury taking the win this year. The award for best comedy went to Pax Assadi’s Raised by Refugees, streamed on Prime and Neon.

David White/Stuff Wellington Paranormal took home best script: comedy at the awards. Pictured is Mike Minogue and partner Zara (on the left) on the red carpet. On the right is Karen O'Leary.

Down for Love, the TVNZ2 series following six people with Down Syndrome and their hunt for love, took out best original reality series while the second season of Three’s Match Fit – where Graham Henry and Buck Shelford assembled a team of rugby legends together to get them game ready – won best format reality series.

Popular reality show The Casketeers took te māngai pāho best Māori programme for the second time, having previously won the award in 2019.

Three’s Newshub cemented itself at the top of the television news game, winning best news coverage for the fourth year in a row. The award was presented for its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

David White/Stuff Three had a good night at the NZ TV Awards. Pictured are (from left) Ingrid Hipkiss, Samantha Hayes and Kanoa Lloyd.

Barbara Dreaver, 1 News’ Pacific correspondent was celebrated as reporter of the year and Jack Tame from TVNZ’s Q&A picked up the award for best presenter: news and current affairs.

Newsroom won best current affair programme for Newsroom Investigates: Breaking Bad Practice, Sky Sport took best sports programme for 1-39: The Highlanders Story and TVNZ’s Te Karere took out Te Māngai Pāho best reo Māori programme.

NZ Opera and Greenstone TV’s feature screen production of Handel’s Semele was named best entertainment programme and Tāmati Rimene- Sproat was named best presenter: entertainment for Great Southern TV’s Hongi to Hāngi: And Everything In Between.

In the factual and documentary categories, Black Iris Limited’s Whakaata Māori series Chatham Islanders won Best Factual Series, Bevan Crothers won Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual for his work on Whakaata Māori’s Moko, Chris Graham won Best Director: Documentary/Factual for TVNZ+’s Scribe: Return of the Crusader and Prisca Bouchet, Julie Alp and Annie Goldson won Best Editing: Documentary or Factual for the Prime TV documentary A Mild Touch of Cancer.

Other winners included NZ On Air best children’s programme which went to Bird’s Eye, Gary Mackay, Alistair Kay and Anneke Botha who were presented with best production design for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, Amanda Ashton took best makeup design for her work on Kura Productions and local drama series Ahikāroa.

David Long and Stephen Gallagher won images & sound best original score for Mystic, Mitchell Hawkes took the trophy for best director: multi camera for the TVNZ 2 special Stan Walker: Impossible Live and Kahawai Productions’ Celebrate Matariki won best live event coverage.