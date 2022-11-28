Jack Tame woken from 'deep sleep' to replace Matty McLean mid-Breakfast after positive Covid test

Jack Tame woken up to fill in for Matty McLean last minute on Breakfast due to covid.

Jake Tame joked he was woken from a deep sleep to urgently fill in for Breakfast host Matty McLean mid-shift, after McLean had to go home when he tested positive for Covid.

McLean was on air when the TVNZ1 show started at 6am, but about 40 minutes into the show co-host Jenny-May Clarkson announced they were in “a little bit of a tizz" in the studio.

Shortly after Breakfast started, McLean found out his fiancé Ryan Teece tested positive for the virus, which led to the co-host also testing positive.

“He’s gone home, we’ve tested, we’re okay ... the show must go on.”

By the 7:30am news, which was running a little late, Q&A presenter Tame, a former Breakfast co-host until 2019, was on-set, after being woken to jump in at the last minute.

“You may be wondering who this guy is, standing next to us,” Clarkson said before turning to Tame and thanking him for turning up at the last minute.

“You were in a deep sleep, apparently.”

Tame joked back: “Hopefully the pillow marks on my forehead aren't going to be pressed in too much”.

“Desperate times, desperate measures,” said Tame, with no visible pillow marks showing, before kicking into the 7:30am (almost) news.

McLean and Tame are longtime friends, having met at journalism school.