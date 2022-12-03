Radiolingo: New podcast proves to be a particularly cathartic listen

Radiolingo

From Crooked Media and Duolingo, this is a new series that explores the ways language shapes the world around us and vice versa.

Hosted by journalist Ahmed Ali Akbar, each episode investigates a different aspect of how language influences our lives, from dialects and accents, to how we engage with popular media.

I found the first episode about “correct” foreign name pronunciation in native English-speaking countries to be a particularly cathartic listen (the host’s resignation to people mispronouncing his name all the time is an experience I know all too well).

Akbar’s personal experiences as a second-generation immigrant who grew up in Michigan, gives some of the more academic concepts in the show a welcome personal touch, and overall, he makes for a warm, amiable host.

New episodes of Radiolingo come out widely every Tuesday.

Supplied Ahmed Ali Akbar is the host of the Radiolingo podcast.

Cover Story: Seed Money

The new season of this investigative podcast from New York Magazine starts with a curious warning from the show’s host, Hanna Rosin: “almost everyone in this story lied to us about something… some people more than others.”

Five episodes on, it’s clear that the line was an accurate taste of what was to come, as the whole story unfolds deliciously, with each episode enticing you onto the next.

The narrative of the show follows Rosen and investigative reporter Ken Silverstein, as they look into a tip about a billionaire philanthropist who was allegedly running a sex-trafficking operation in a tiny Montana town.

However, as you might have guessed already, it’s not exactly an open-and-shut investigation for Silverstein and Rosen.

It feels as though so many true-crime podcasts of late seem to take a formulaic, cookie-cutter approach to storytelling, but that is certainly not the case with Cover Story: Seed Money – the writing is original and the imaginative sound design is an absolute delight to listen to, particularly so if you’re wearing headphones.

The hosts’ respective reporting chops – Silverstein’s investigative skills and Rosen’s audio experience – is also particularly noticeable throughout the series and, together, they make a formidable duo.

All episodes of Cover Story: Seed Money are currently available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts.

Conviction: The Scariest Case You’ve Never Heard Of

I’ve reviewed Gimlet’s superb true-crime podcast Conviction previously in this column, but I think it’s worth a mention again this week because the show has just released a two-part mini-series (ahead of its new season that’s set to come out in the new year).

The new episodes look at the case of Barry Jones, a man from Arizona who was sentenced to death in 1995 for sexually assaulting and murdering a four-year-old girl.

Nearly two decades later, Jones’ case was re-examined in the Supreme Court of the United States. Conviction explores the new evidence – and the Court’s decision – which US legal experts warn could have far-reaching implications.

The short series naturally doesn’t have quite the same in-depth, original reporting as some of the other full seasons of Conviction; however, its familiar pacing and stylistic flourishes are a welcome reminder of why I like this podcast so much – and add to my anticipation for next year’s new season.

Both parts of Conviction: The Scariest Case You’ve Never Heard Of are available to listen to now on your preferred podcasting platform.