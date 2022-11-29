More FM breakfast host Gary McCormick leaving after 18 years

More FM breakfast host Gary McCormick announces he is leaving the station.

More FM breakfast host Gary McCormick announced he will be leaving the station after 18 years in April, to join Today FM.

“I’ve had a bit of a charmed life,” the comedian-turned radio host said shortly after 8am on Tuesday morning, as he recalled the time he started the job 18 years ago. The job came through a call from former Mediaworks CEO Brent Impey offering him a breakfast role in Christchurch.

“I said what’s involved, and he said, well you have to get up at 4am,” he said.

“I said no, no I’m not interested thanks very much,” he laughed.

But despite the early starts, 18 years of breakfast radio has been “a lot of fun”.

McCormick hosts The Breakfast Club with Lana Cohrane-Searle and Adam Percival. While details of his new role at Today FM not yet been announced, McCormack said he will have the opportunity to do “political stuff” as well as interviews, podcasts and his own show.

“I know it’ll be a shock to some people and I hope it doesn’t upset you too much,” McCormick said to the show’s listeners.

“You do become part of people’s lives ... Particularly in the morning when people are vulnerable ... we’re aware of the responsibility we carry to help people through their day.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Gary McCormick has announced he will be leaving More FM breakfast in April, 2023.

He continued to tell his co-hosts he was “not sorry” about what he will do in his new role, but “I’m certainly going to miss you guys”.

“This has been, and is a wonderful breakfast show. New Zealand is lucky to have it. Because it’s got quality,” he said.

As Today FM is also owned by Mediaworks, McCormick will remain in the same building as his current co-hosts.

“You’ve been a voice of comfort for so many people over the past 18 years,” Percival told the 71-year-old.

McCormick said it will be “a bit jarring” not addressing the same audience, but “the time has come to do that other stuff I’ve been thinking about doing.”