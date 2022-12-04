Kura Forrester: 'I just got hearing aids at the ripe old age of 37'

Kura Forrester recently left Shortland Street and is about to star in the new season of Educators.

It turns out, you learn a lot of things in a French clown school. For comedian and actress Kura Forrester (Ngāti Porou), Philippe Gaulier's prestigious theatre school in Paris taught her the importance of developing a thick skin. “He’s just got no time for rubbish or bad acting,” she says. “And you cry on your way home on the train, and then you go back the next day to give it another go.”

Forrester is a natural performer, winning accolades and fans for her dramatic work, as well as her stand up comedy and three-year stint as Shortland Street’s silly-but-adored receptionist Desdemona "Desi" Schmidt. Forrester recently left the show, but will be back on screens in Educators, the riotous comedy set in an Auckland high school. She lives in Auckland with her cavachon - cavalier king charles spaniel crossed with a bichon - dog, Tui.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

To tell my 27-year-old self that the instinct you have around your career is right. That I was going to be OK in this business. I remember thinking, back then, maybe I should go and be a manager of a café and do this part-time. And even though it has all worked out, I wish I hadn’t worried so much about where I was headed. And I wish I hadn’t wasted time on bad dates!

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Is it weird to say my dog? Purely because I want to see if she’s OK. She seems OK - she’s always wagging her tail. But I take her on my electric bike in a backpack, and she doesn’t bark, but while I’m riding along I wish I could see that she’s all right.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

No brainer: wonton noodle soup with BBQ pork. When the Mercury food court closed down in Auckland, I went into a bit of a food depression, because it was my favourite meal of all time. But they’ve recently opened up in One Tree Hill. It’s about an hour-long wait, but it is the best in the country. They have a gift when it comes to the broth.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

Ōhope beach. It’s where my parents, brother and his two kids live. It’s kind of like a new home for our family and I just love it there. I think it’s the best beach in New Zealand. I feel very relaxed there.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Billy T James. He left such an amazing legacy and he was before his time in the comedy scene. I think he’s a real icon to all New Zealanders, not just Māori. And I think it would be a crack-up note. It would be everyone’s favourite, just to see his beautiful face on there.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

Well, I’m actually relishing hearing everything, because I just got hearing aids at the ripe old age of 37. I lost a lot of hearing in my 20s from nightclubbing. I got tinnitus, and I just left it. I had this constant ringing in my ear, and I did nothing about it. It’s just got worse and worse and recently my mum said “I’ve booked you a hearing test,” and I went in and it was the most confronting thing. I was kind of shy about learning how bad it was.

[When I’ve been acting] I’ve been guessing. I’ve been really good at lip reading, and I didn’t know that I was. But when Covid came along, with the masks, I psychologically couldn’t hear what people were saying because I couldn’t see their mouths. I lost about 30% hearing in my left ear - the right is not so bad, but there is some loss as well.

If you saw me in a theatre foyer or something, I would often turn my head to be able to hear you. If there was music playing and atmosphere, and we were trying to have a conversation, I’d just be screwed, I’d just be guessing. It was so bad.

[Working on] Shortland Street wasn’t as bad, because it was quite close proximity, and theatre was OK because theatre people are really loud, but I haven’t performed on stage with my hearing aids yet, so I’ll be interested to see how that goes.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

I never met either of my grandads. Mum’s dad died when she was 11 and dad’s dad died when he was a teenager as well. I just want to get to know them. So if I’m allowed to say ghosts…and I feel like they would still be old, right? Because Sundays are all about relaxing. I’d love to pick Beyonce, but she’d probably say, “let’s go dancing, girl” - and I’d be like f… no!

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Bilingual. Even though we are really getting there, and I know it’s all happening, I wish it would happen quicker, and we all learn te reo like we learn English. I don’t think it will happen in my lifetime, but I think it’s on the move.

QUICK SHOTS

Karaoke / Dance floor

Teach / Learn

Tell a joke / Hear a joke

Reality / Make believe

Shoes / Socks

Ice cream / Ice Block

Kittens /Puppies

Sweet / Sour

Sunrise / Sunset

Time machine / Magic wand

Predictable / Exciting

Apples / Oranges